Who's missing: Liverpool's Robertson out of Merseyside Derby, United lose Casemiro

Andy Robertson was taken off injured during Scotland's defeat in Spain

A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension or injury.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below. All times CET.

Liverpool

WON'T PLAY:

Bajcetic S. (Calf Injury)

Jones C. (Red Card)

Kelleher C. (Injury)

Robertson A. (Shoulder Injury)

Thiago (Hip Injury)

Everton

WON'T PLAY:

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Gakpo C. (Knee Injury)

Coleman S. (Knee Injury)

Gomes A. (Calf Injury)

Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY:

Adams T. (Thigh Injury)

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Kelly L. (Calf Injury)

Marcondes E. (Ankle Injury)

Mepham C. (Injury)

Scott A. (Knee Injury)

Wolves

WON'T PLAY:

Lemina M. (Red Card)

QUESTIONABLE:

Bueno H. (Thigh Injury)

Brentford

WON'T PLAY:

Baptiste S. (Shoulder Injury)

Damsgaard M. (Knock)

Dasilva J. (Thigh Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Toney I. (Suspended)

Burnley

WON'T PLAY:

Beyer J. (Knock)

Obafemi M. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Flekken M. (Illness)

Lewis-Potter K. (Calf Injury)

Mee B. (Knock)

Ekdal H. (Knee Injury)

Gudmundsson J. B. (Muscle Injury)

Manuel Hedilazio B. (Ankle Injury)

Redmond N. (Injury)

Man City

WON'T PLAY:

De Bruyne K. (Thigh Injury)

Brighton

WON'T PLAY:

Enciso J. (Knee Injury)

Estupinan P. (Injury)

Moder J. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Milner J. (Muscle Injury)

Newcastle

WON'T PLAY:

Barnes H. (Ankle Injury)

Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY:

Ahamada N. (Ankle Injury)

Eze E. (Muscle Injury)

Ferguson N. (Thigh Injury)

Henderson D. (Thigh Injury)

Olise M. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Botman S. (Knee Injury)

Isak A. (Knee Injury)

Joelinton (Calf Injury)

Willock J. (Muscle Injury)

Doucoure C. (Thigh Injury)

Lerma J. (Thigh Injury)

Matheus Franca (Injury)

Olise M. (Thigh Injury)

Riedewald J. (Muscle Injury)

Schlupp J. (Knock)

Ward J. (Muscle Injury)

Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY:

Awoniyi T. (Groin Injury)

Danilo (Thigh Injury)

Felipe (Knee Injury)

Luton

WON'T PLAY:

Bell A. (Thigh Injury)

Clark J. (Ankle Injury)

Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)

Osho G. (Knee Injury)

Potts D. (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Aina O. (Injury)

Aurier S. (Groin Injury)

Montiel G. (Muscle Injury)

Tavares N. (Muscle Injury)

Chelsea

WON'T PLAY:

Chilwell B. (Thigh Injury)

Chukwuemeka C. (Knee Injury)

Fofana W. (Knee Injury)

Lavia R. (Ankle Injury)

Nkunku C. (Knee Injury)

Arsenal

WON'T PLAY:

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Badiashile B. (Groin Injury)

Bettinelli M. (Injury)

Broja A. (Injury)

Chalobah T. (Thigh Injury)

Disasi A. (Thigh Injury)

James R. (Knee Injury)

Palmer C. (Thigh Injury)

Saka B. (Leg Injury)

Saliba W. (Ankle Injury)

Trossard L. (Hamstring Injury)

Sheffield United

WON'T PLAY:

Baldock G. (Calf Injury)

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Lowe M. (Ankle Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Muscle Injury)

Osborn B. (Groin Injury)

Osula W. (Muscle Injury)

Man Utd

WON'T PLAY:

Casemiro (Ankle Injury)

Diallo A. (Knee Injury)

Malacia T. (Muscle Injury)

Martinez Li. (Foot Injury)

Sancho J. (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE:

Davies T. (Injury)

Amrabat S. (Back Injury)

Mainoo K. (Ankle Injury)

Reguilon S. (Injury)

Shaw L. (Muscle Injury)

Varane R. (Injury)

Wan-Bissaka A. (Injury)

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY:

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Hause K. (Knee Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

Moreno A. (Injury)

Ramsey J. (Injury)

West Ham

WON'T PLAY:

Cresswell A. (Thigh Injury)

Johnson B. (Groin Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY:

TBC

Fulham

WON'T PLAY:

TBC

QUESTIONABLE:

TBC