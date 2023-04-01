Who's missing: Liverpool's Robertson out of Merseyside Derby, United lose Casemiro

A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension or injury.
Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below. All times CET.
Liverpool vs Everton - Saturday, 13:30
WON'T PLAY:
Robertson A. (Shoulder Injury)
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Bournemouth vs Wolves - Saturday, 16:00
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Brentford vs Burnley - Saturday, 16:00
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Gudmundsson J. B. (Muscle Injury)
Manuel Hedilazio B. (Ankle Injury)
Manchester City vs Brighton - Saturday, 16:00
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace - Saturday, 16:00
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Nottingham Forest vs Luton - Saturday, 16:00
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Chelsea vs Arsenal - Saturday, 18:30
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Trossard L. (Hamstring Injury)
Sheffield Utd vs Man Utd - Saturday, 21:00
WON'T PLAY:
Norrington-Davies R. (Muscle Injury)
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Aston Villa vs West Ham - Sunday, 17.30
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
None
Tottenham vs Fulham - Monday, 21:00
WON'T PLAY:
TBC
WON'T PLAY:
TBC
QUESTIONABLE:
TBC