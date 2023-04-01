Celtic winger Jota follows Benzema and Kante to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad

Jota's move to Al-Ittihad has been confirmed
Jota's move to Al-Ittihad has been confirmed
Al-Ittihad
Jota (24), the Portuguese winger, has left Celtic to join Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad. It will be his first experience outside European football.

He joins a number of his compatriots in the Gulf state, signing a contract until 2028.

According to widespread reports, the Jeddah outfit, backed by their country's sovereign wealth fund (PIF), paid around £25million to sign Jota from Celtic.

After Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo, he is another big name to join Al-Ittihad.

During his two-year spell with Celtic, Jota scored 28 goals and totted up 26 assists in 83 matches.

The Celts now face the difficult task of replacing their old talisman head of the new season.

Follow the latest transfer news here.

