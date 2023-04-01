Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie moves from Barcelona to Saudi side Al-Ahli

Franck Kessie is the latest star to move to Saudi Arabia
Reuters
Barcelona's Franck Kessie (26) has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, the Laliga club announced on Wednesday.

Al-Ahli will pay 12.5 million euros for Kessie, who joined Barca from AC Milan in 2022.

However, the Ivory Coast midfielder struggled to secure a place in Xavi's starting lineup.

Al-Ahli have appointed Matthias Jaissle as manager on a three-year deal after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German coach.

Kessie became the fifth Europe-based player to join Al-Ahli, who returned to the Pro League

following a season in the second division, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Alain Saint-Maximin.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) have announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.

Follow all the latest transfer news here.

