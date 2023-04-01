Saudi club Al Ahli appoint sacked Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle as manager

Saudi club Al Ahli appoint sacked Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle as manager
Updated
Matthias Jaissle is the new Al Ahli manager
Matthias Jaissle is the new Al Ahli manager
Reuters
Al Ahli have named Matthias Jaissle (35) as manager on a three-year deal, the newly-promoted Saudi Pro League club said on Friday just hours after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German.

The Austrian champions released Jaissle from his duties after the ex-Hoffenheim player asked to join the Saudis.

"We believe that a coach who is so intensely concerned with a possible change of club just two days before the start of an important season should not be there for this opener either," Salzburg managing director Stephen Rider said in a statement.

"We want to start the new season with full energy and conviction. To do that, we need 100% focus from everyone involved."

Al Ahli, promoted as champions of the Saudi First Division League (second tier) last term, have signed striker Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez in the close season.

