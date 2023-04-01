Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino agrees to join Saudi club Al-Ahli

Roberto Firmino to sign for Al-Ahli until 2026

Brazil international Roberto Firmino (31), who left Liverpool at the end of his contract, has agreed to sign for Al-Ahli on a three-year deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a journalist specialising in transfers, all that is missing are medical tests for the deal to be sealed.

Al-Ahli will be paying Firmino around £17 million per season.

The Anfield hero will thus be another big name in football heading to Saudi Arabia, joining goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, whose arrival has already been confirmed by the Jeddah club.