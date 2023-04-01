Liverpool's England midfielder Jordan Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

England midfielder Jordan Henderson (33) has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool, both clubs said on Thursday.

British media reported that Al-Ettifaq would pay about 12 million pounds ($15.55 million) plus add-ons for Henderson, who will end his 12-year stay at Anfield.

He will receive a weekly salary of around 700,000 pounds, according to British media.

Henderson bid farewell to Liverpool fans in a video posted on social media on Wednesday.

"It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone," he wrote on his Instagram account.

Henderson will be reunited at Al-Ettifaq with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, who was appointed coach on a three-year contract at the beginning of July.

Henderson arrived at Liverpool in 2011 from Sunderland and was made captain following Gerrard's move to Los Angeles Galaxy in 2015.

Henderson played nearly 500 games for Liverpool in all competitions and won the Premier League and Champions League as well as the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Al-Ettifaq finished seventh in the top-tier Saudi Pro League last season.

