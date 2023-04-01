Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) has hit the headlines this summer with several high-profile players joining Cristiano Ronaldo (38) in the Middle East.

Rumours continue to link international stars with potential moves but who has made the switch to the league so far?

The following are some of the more recent and notable foreign additions to the SPL - the clubs that moved from are listed beside them.

Felipe Caicedo (Genoa)

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Firmino in Al Ahli training Twitter/@ALAHLI_FC

Robin Quaison (Mainz)

Steven Gerrard (Manager)

Cristian Tello (LAFC)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea)

Ruben Neves (Wolves)

Moussa Marega (Porto)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

Milinkovic-Savic and Neves Twitter/@AlHilal_EN

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Jota (Celtic)

Nuno Espirito Santo (Manager)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd)

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter)

David Ospina (Napoli)

Gonzalo Martinez (Atlanta Utd)

Brozovic in Al-Nassr training Twitter/@AlNassrFC_EN

Ever Banega (Sevilla)

Naldo (Antalyaspor)

Kaku (New York Red Bulls)

Alvaro Medran (Chicago Fire)

Collins Fai (Standard Liege)

Munir (Hatayspor)

