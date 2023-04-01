Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?

Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?
Karim Benzema was presented to Al-Ittihad fans in early June
Karim Benzema was presented to Al-Ittihad fans in early June
The Saudi Pro League (SPL) has hit the headlines this summer with several high-profile players joining Cristiano Ronaldo (38) in the Middle East.

Rumours continue to link international stars with potential moves but who has made the switch to the league so far?

The following are some of the more recent and notable foreign additions to the SPL - the clubs that moved from are listed beside them.

Abha

Felipe Caicedo (Genoa)

Al-Ahli

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Firmino in Al Ahli training
Al-Ettifaq

Robin Quaison (Mainz)

Steven Gerrard (Manager)

Al-Fateh

Cristian Tello (LAFC)

Al-Hilal

Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea)

Ruben Neves (Wolves)

Moussa Marega (Porto)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

Milinkovic-Savic and Neves
Al-Ittihad

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Jota (Celtic)

Nuno Espirito Santo (Manager)

Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd)

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter)

David Ospina (Napoli)

Gonzalo Martinez (Atlanta Utd)

Brozovic in Al-Nassr training
Al-Shabab

Ever Banega (Sevilla)

Al-Taawon

Naldo (Antalyaspor)

Kaku (New York Red Bulls)

Alvaro Medran (Chicago Fire)

Al Taee

Collins Fai (Standard Liege)

Al Wehda

Munir (Hatayspor)

Keep up to date with all the breaking transfer news here.

