Drab draw of a Rome derby between Roma and Lazio ends in stalemate

The points were shared in the Eternal City, as a gripping 181st Derby della Capitale ended goalless to extend SS Lazio’s unbeaten run at home against AS Roma to eight matches in all competitions.

The spiritual home of Rome’s leading lights, the Stadio Olimpico, roared with anticipation. And as the designated home side, Lazio bore a huge burden of expectation in the opening exchanges.

They were repeatedly troubled by Roma’s wingbacks, Leonardo Spinazzola and Rick Karsdorp, with the latter going close on more than one occasion. However, the Eagles weathered that early storm, and just as impatience began to grip the home crowd, Lazio sprung into life.

From almost nowhere, Lazio talisman Luis Alberto thundered against the woodwork with a curling effort from distance, before Rui Patrício was tasked at being on top form to turn away Alessio Romagnoli’s header.

As might be expected in a fixture which has seen the most dismissals of any Serie A fixture over the years, both sides were more successful in coaxing the yellow card out of Davide Massa’s pocket rather than creating clear-cut opportunities, as the first half came to an end with the scoreboard untouched.

It’s difficult to unnerve a side managed by Jose Mourinho, and his men came out of the tunnel defiant and in the ascendancy. The Lazio press was fierce, but it was routinely punctured by a dagger of red and gold, although the last line of sky blue defence stood firm.

Other than substitute Matias Vecino’s long-range attempt, which was collected by Patrício, it was one way traffic in Roma’s favour as the half went on, but they still struggled to create clear chances, and last-season’s Serie A clean sheet leader Ivan Provedel was left with very little to deal with.

As is often the case in derbies such as this, the match entered its final stages with the teams more keen to avoid losing than push for the win. Ciro Immobile fired wide in stoppage time, and both sets of fans were ultimately sent home disappointed at the result given their sides’ respective poor starts.

Bragging rights on the Tiber will now have to wait until the return clash in April, as the Giallorossi record a third competitive away outing without a win, while Lazio remain in 10th place – not to mention a whole 12 points behind the leaders with a dozen matches now played.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Alessio Romagnoli (SS Lazio)

