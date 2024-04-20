Empoli move clear of relegation zone after impressive victory over Napoli

Empoli are now four points clear of the drop zone in Serie A

Serie A strugglers Empoli moved four points clear of the relegation zone thanks to a 1-0 victory over Napoli, as Davide Nicola’s men recorded consecutive home league wins for the first time this season.

Alberto Cerri got the relegation-threatened hosts off to a perfect start, finding the net just one week after being denied his first Empoli goal following a VAR review.

On this occasion, there was nothing wrong with Cerri’s effort as he rose high to head home from Emmanuel Gyasi's lofted ball to extend Napoli’s wait for a clean sheet to 12 Serie A matches.

Unfortunately for the Empoli striker, his celebratory mood dissipated when he was forced off in the 20th minute due to an injury issue.

Cerri’s replacement, M'Baye Niang, played a key role in creating Empoli’s next meaningful opportunity, neatly linking up with Nicolo Cambiaghi, who sent his left-footed strike crashing against the upright.

Nicola’s side ultimately kept Napoli at bay at the opposite end of the pitch to establish a half-time lead for just the fourth time in a Serie A home game this season.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

With the vocal home support spurring them on, a stubborn Empoli side continued to negate Napoli’s attacking threat in the opening 20 minutes of the second period.

However, as the contest wore on, the visitors started to up the ante, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fizzing a powerful strike over the crossbar.

Despite showing greater intent in the second period, Napoli’s quest for an equaliser ultimately proved fruitless as Empoli stood firm to end their nine-game wait for a shutout.

After losing 1-0 to these opponents for the second time this term, the visitors are left sitting in eighth after winning just one of their last seven in all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nicolo Cambiaghi (Empoli)

Player ratings Flashscore

