Empoli move clear of relegation zone after impressive victory over Napoli

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Empoli move clear of relegation zone after impressive victory over Napoli
Empoli move clear of relegation zone after impressive victory over Napoli
Empoli are now four points clear of the drop zone in Serie A
Empoli are now four points clear of the drop zone in Serie A
Profimedia
Serie A strugglers Empoli moved four points clear of the relegation zone thanks to a 1-0 victory over Napoli, as Davide Nicola’s men recorded consecutive home league wins for the first time this season.

Alberto Cerri got the relegation-threatened hosts off to a perfect start, finding the net just one week after being denied his first Empoli goal following a VAR review.

On this occasion, there was nothing wrong with Cerri’s effort as he rose high to head home from Emmanuel Gyasi's lofted ball to extend Napoli’s wait for a clean sheet to 12 Serie A matches.

Unfortunately for the Empoli striker, his celebratory mood dissipated when he was forced off in the 20th minute due to an injury issue.

Cerri’s replacement, M'Baye Niang, played a key role in creating Empoli’s next meaningful opportunity, neatly linking up with Nicolo Cambiaghi, who sent his left-footed strike crashing against the upright.

Nicola’s side ultimately kept Napoli at bay at the opposite end of the pitch to establish a half-time lead for just the fourth time in a Serie A home game this season.

Match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

With the vocal home support spurring them on, a stubborn Empoli side continued to negate Napoli’s attacking threat in the opening 20 minutes of the second period.

However, as the contest wore on, the visitors started to up the ante, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fizzing a powerful strike over the crossbar.

Despite showing greater intent in the second period, Napoli’s quest for an equaliser ultimately proved fruitless as Empoli stood firm to end their nine-game wait for a shutout.

After losing 1-0 to these opponents for the second time this term, the visitors are left sitting in eighth after winning just one of their last seven in all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nicolo Cambiaghi (Empoli)

Player ratings
Flashscore

Check out the match summary here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AEmpoliNapoli
Related Articles
Under pressure Juventus need result at Lazio to stop the rot in Serie A
Bologna's Champions League credentials face Inter test as Roma look to continue run
Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz
Updated
Show more
Football
Arteta proud as Arsenal bounce back to go top of the league against Wolves
Odegaard says it's 'back to business' as Arsenal grind out win to go top
Girona smash four past Cadiz to secure historic European qualification
Coppola stars with late cameo as Verona earn vital win against relegation rivals Udinese
Arsenal bounce back from tricky week to retrain gaze on title tilt in Wolves win
Under-pressure Pochettino puts brave face on Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final defeat
Angry Man City boss Guardiola lashes out at FA Cup schedule despite victory
Updated
Lyon storm back to beat PSG 3-2 in Women's Champions League semi-final first leg
Five-star Bayern Munich put title agony behind them to smash Union Berlin
Most Read
Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz
Roma unhappy with rescheduling of interrupted Udinese match
Coventry can pounce on chaotic Man Utd style to spring FA Cup upset
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings