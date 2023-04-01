Fiorentina fans relishing prospect of downing old foes Juventus in Serie A clash

Fiorentina lost the Tuscan derby with Empoli last month but for their fans the main rivals will always be Juventus who travel to Florence for a much-anticipated Serie A clash this weekend.

After an impressive start to the season, Fiorentina go into Sunday's game on the back of two league defeats - the 2-0 loss at home to Empoli followed by Monday's 1-0 defeat at Lazio.

Juventus, meanwhile, have enjoyed three straight wins which took them up to second place just two points behind leaders Inter Milan and with a six-point gap to Fiorentina in sixth.

The rivalry properly began just over 40 years ago on the final dramatic day of the 1981/82 season with the sides battling for the Scudetto. Level on points at the top, both clubs had an away game - Fiorentina at Cagliari and Juve at Catanzaro.

Fiorentina fans still contest the goal disallowed for a foul on the keeper, while Juventus won with a Liam Brady penalty.

That day in May has never been forgotten by the Viola faithful and Juve have never been forgiven for taking the title. Since then the rivalry has only deepened - the sale of Roberto Baggio from Fiore to the enemy is a wound that is still healing.

For ex-Fiorentina duo Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, there will be a fiery welcome when they enter the Stadio Artemio Franchi in front of a guaranteed full house.

Fiore are unbeaten in the last four league meetings between the sides in Florence and need something from the game to avoid slipping further away from the top.

For Juventus, this is a chance to show they have what it takes to get back to their title-winning days.

Leaders Inter have a tough task on Saturday when they make the short trip to Bergamo to take on an Atalanta side who have won their last two matches and have moved into fourth place, six points behind Simone Inzaghi's side.

Inter are unbeaten in four league games and managed to see off a stubborn AS Roma 1-0 last weekend, but it is tight at the top and their position is in danger if they lose.

AC Milan may be struggling - a draw at Napoli and home defeat by Juve in their last two Serie A games and without a goal scored in the Champions League group stage so far - but they are still just three points behind rivals Inter.

On Saturday they host relegation battlers Udinese, who have yet to win this season but have drawn seven and only lost three of their 10 games and can claim another point.

Fifth-placed Napoli are also in action on Saturday at bottom club Salernitana, with the champions looking to build on last weekend's hard-fought home draw with Milan.