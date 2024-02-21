Fiorentina winger Christian Kouame in hospital after suffering with malaria

Kouame recently won AFCON with Ivory Coast
Reuters
Fiorentina winger Christian Kouame (26) has been treated in hospital for malaria, the Italian Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Kouame was in the Ivory Coast squad that won the recent Africa Cup of Nations and played in the quarter-finals.

"Christian has gone into hospital to receive treatment and will continue to be assessed over the coming days," Fiorentina said in a statement.

Fiorentina are seventh in Serie A with 38 points. Kouame has played 22 matches for them this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. 

