Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Genoa appoint Patrick Vieira as new coach after lacklustre start to season

Genoa appoint Patrick Vieira as new coach after lacklustre start to season

Reuters
Patrick Vieira is unlikely to wear the above attire on the bench with Genoa
Patrick Vieira is unlikely to wear the above attire on the bench with GenoaReuters / Benoit Tessier
Genoa have appointed former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira (48) as their new coach, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

The Frenchman has been out of work since parting ways with French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg in July, having previously managed Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Genoa, hovering above the relegation zone after a lacklustre start to the season, sacked coach Alberto Gilardino on Tuesday.

Genoa have 10 points from the first 12 games of the league campaign, leaving them 17th in the standings.

Vieira began his managerial career with Manchester City's under-23 team from 2013-2015, before he took over at MLS side New York City. He then spent two-and-a-half years at Ligue 1 side Nice before moving to Palace.

He will reunite with new signing Mario Balotelli, having coached the Italian striker for 10 matches when they were both at Nice in the 2018-19 season.

Genoa face Cagliari on Sunday, follow it with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie APatrick Marins VieiraGenoa
Related Articles
Vieira reportedly set to replace sacked Gilardino as Genoa manager
Updated
Alessandro Vogliacco nets late to earn Genoa point against Como
Pinpoint Pinamonti fires lowly Genoa to crucial Serie A win over Parma
Show more
Football
The top five performers over the international break
Wales' impressive revival proves Craig Bellamy is flourishing in new role
Ibrahim Tanko reflects on Ghana’s AFCON miss, Addo’s future & suggests solutions for GFA
Updated
Son left frustrated by errors as South Korea held to draw by 'inspiring' Palestine
Shin insists victory over Saudi Arabia provides Indonesia with World Cup belief
Uruguay consolidate second place after hard-fought 1-1 draw against Brazil
Argentina keep their unbeaten streak against Peru alive following 1-0 victory
Ecuador stun Colombia 1-0 despite being a man down due to questionable red card
Botswana, Mozambique and Tanzania claim last available spots for AFCON finals
Updated
Most Read
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
Federer writes emotional letter to Nadal ahead of the Spaniard's retirement
Slovakia roar back to stun Great Britain and set up BJK Cup final with Italy
Japan close in on World Cup qualification, Saudi Arabia and South Korea stumble

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings