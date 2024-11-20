Genoa appoint Patrick Vieira as new coach after lacklustre start to season

Patrick Vieira is unlikely to wear the above attire on the bench with Genoa

Genoa have appointed former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira (48) as their new coach, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

The Frenchman has been out of work since parting ways with French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg in July, having previously managed Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Genoa, hovering above the relegation zone after a lacklustre start to the season, sacked coach Alberto Gilardino on Tuesday.

Genoa have 10 points from the first 12 games of the league campaign, leaving them 17th in the standings.

Vieira began his managerial career with Manchester City's under-23 team from 2013-2015, before he took over at MLS side New York City. He then spent two-and-a-half years at Ligue 1 side Nice before moving to Palace.

He will reunite with new signing Mario Balotelli, having coached the Italian striker for 10 matches when they were both at Nice in the 2018-19 season.

Genoa face Cagliari on Sunday, follow it with Flashscore.