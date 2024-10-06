Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Impressive Fiorentina hit struggling Lecce for six in dominant Serie A victory

Impressive Fiorentina hit struggling Lecce for six in dominant Serie A victory

Fiorentina are unbeaten in five matches across all competitions
Fiorentina are unbeaten in five matches across all competitionsGABRIELE MARICCHIOLO / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
Fiorentina ran out convincing 6-0 winners after demolishing 10-man Lecce at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero in Serie A, meaning La Viola are now unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, conceding just twice in the process.

The international break came at a much-needed time for Lecce, who had been on a run of five matches without a win (D2, L3). This game was no different though, as the Giallorossi fell behind just 20 minutes in.

The goal came courtesy of Danilo Cataldi, with the Italian netting his first goal for Fiorentina with a stunning first-time strike from the edge of the area that snuck into the bottom-left corner.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts too, finding themselves two goals behind with 10 minutes of the first half remaining.

This time the goal came from Andrea Colpani, after Wladimiro Falcone was only able to parry the ball out as far as the Italian, who rifled in a rebound from the edge of the box and into the bottom-right corner.

Any sign of a Lecce comeback looked all but over, with Luca Gotti’s side being reduced to 10 men on the brink of half-time, as Antonino Gallo was shown a straight red card for a foul on Dodo. 

The red card wasn’t the only punishment though. Cataldi took the resulting free-kick and buried it in the top-right corner to give Raffaele Palladino’s side a comprehensive lead at the break.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Gotti made three changes at the break, in hopes of rectifying his side's problems. However, that proved to do little to help, with Fiorentina netting a fourth nine minutes after half-time, as Colpani scored his second of the game. 

This time the goal came after Colpani saw his initial effort saved by Colpani, but the Italian made no mistake the second time as he fired a volley into the top-left corner.

La Viola added a fifth with just over an hour played, as Lucas Beltran got in on the action, after more lacklustre defending led to Christian Kouame squaring the ball to Beltran who placed the ball into the empty net from inside the six-yard box.

Fiorentina continued to go for the jugular, netting their sixth, with just under 20 minutes to play, as Fabiano Parisi’s deflected effort flew into the top-left corner.

La Viola coasted towards the end of the game from there, claiming their third win in the Serie A in their last four games to climb up to fifth in the league table.

Meanwhile, Lecce continue to struggle, with the Giallorossi sitting 18th, having now lost their last three league matches without scoring a single goal.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Andrea Colpani (Fiorentina)

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie AFiorentinaLecce
Related Articles
The Calcio Comment: Have Fiorentina exposed tension between Fonseca and AC Milan players?
Milan's Fonseca blasts penalty decisions as a circus in loss to Fiorentina
David de Gea the hero as Fiorentina edge past AC Milan
Show more
Football
Simeone lauds impact of Atletico's substitutes in comeback win over Leganes
Football Tracker: Roma and Inter prepare for blockbuster clash, Barcelona hosting Sevilla
Updated
Wolves manager O'Neil left fuming with late VAR decision in defeat by City
Jones stars as Liverpool beat Chelsea to return to the top of the Premier League
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's late winner deserved and rightly-ruled
Leverkusen striker Boniface only 'slightly injured' in car accident
Updated
Sorloth and Griezmann inspire Atletico to comeback victory over Leganes
John Stones grabs controversial late winner as Manchester City beat stubborn Wolves
Lyon continue to rise up Ligue 1 after cruising to away victory against Le Havre
Most Read
Football Tracker: Roma and Inter prepare for blockbuster clash, Barcelona hosting Sevilla
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Alcaraz to win Six Kings Slam, Djokovic defeats Nadal
'Don't leave tennis': Djokovic asks Nadal to delay retirement after Saudi showdown
FlashFocus: Spanish midfielder Alex Baena is Villarreal's assist king

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings