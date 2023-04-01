Inter sign Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado on one-year deal

Inter sign Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado on one-year deal
Juan Cuadrado last played for Juventus in Serie A
Juan Cuadrado last played for Juventus in Serie A
Reuters
Inter Milan have signed Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado (35) on a one-year deal, the Serie A side said on Wednesday.

He arrives in Milan after an eight-year spell at Juventus, which ended at the end of June when his contract expired.

"Technique, versatility and reliability: Juan is ready for a new, Nerazzurri, adventure," Inter said in a statement.

Cuadrado initially joined Juventus on loan from Chelsea in 2015, signing a contract for a permanent move two years later.

He helped Juve to five Serie A titles, four Italian Cups and two Super Cups. During his time in England he won the Premier League and the League Cup.

Cuadrado provided the highest number of assists in the 2020-21 Champions League as well as at the 2014 World Cup.

He made 115 appearances for his country, with only goalkeeper David Ospina (127) ahead of him.

Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings

