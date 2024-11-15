Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Juventus announce termination of Pogba's contract despite reduction in doping ban

Juventus announce termination of Pogba's contract despite reduction in doping ban

AFP
Updated
Paul Pogba in the stands at Allianz Stadium on October 6th
Paul Pogba in the stands at Allianz Stadium on October 6thMARCO BERTORELLO/AFP
Paul Pogba's (31) Juventus career is over after the Serie A club announced on Friday that the France midfielder's contract had been terminated even though his doping ban was cut to 18 months on appeal.

Pogba will be able to return to competitive football in March after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) chopped last month an initial four-year suspension handed down by the Italian anti-doping authority NADO.

But Juventus have decided to cut ties with Pogba, whose return to Turin from Manchester United was ruined by a string of problems on and off the pitch.

In a statement, Juve said that they and Pogba "have reached a mutual agreement for the termination of their contract as of 30 November 2024."

His contract had been due to expire in 2026.

Pogba had said in October that he was "willing to give up money to be able to play again with Juve", an appeal which fell on deaf ears at the "Old Lady" of Italian football.

Juve's announcement is no surprise as both coach Thiago Motta and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli have both repeatedly referred to Pogba in the past tense, saying that "he was a great player."

Pogba, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, started just one match after rejoining Juve - with whom he won four Serie A titles between 2012 and 2016 - in the summer of 2022.

He last played for Juve at Empoli in September last year, not long before he was provisionally suspended for testing positive for testosterone.

That test came following Juve's opening Serie A fixture of last season the previous month, a 3-0 win at Udinese in which he didn't even play.

He was then banned for four years by NADO in February, a sanction which put his career at risk before CAS reduced his punishment.

CAS accepted Pogba's argument that the failed test "was the result of erroneously taking a supplement prescribed to him by a medical doctor in Florida."

However, CAS did not completely exonerate Pogba as he "was not without fault" as a professional football player, "he should have paid a greater care in the circumstances."

During the 2022/23 season, Pogba made just 10 appearances for the club, mainly due to a knee injury that also ruled him out of the World Cup in Qatar, where France lost out to Argentina in the final in December 2022.

He was also the victim of a case of organised extortion, for which six men, including his brother Mathias, have been ordered to stand trial.

Juventus in the standings
Juventus in the standingsFlashscore

In Pogba's absence, Juve switched manager from Massimiliano Allegri to Motta and brought in a host of new players as part of a rebuild.

Juve, who finished third last term without Pogba, splashed out over 120 million euros on midfielders Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram in a busy summer on the transfer market.

They currently sit sixth in Serie A but are only two points behind league leaders Napoli.

Mentions
FootballSerie APaul PogbaJuventusanti-dopingTransfer News
Related Articles
Colombia's Cabal to undergo surgery after ACL injury in blow to Juventus
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement
Juventus coach Thiago Motta states club 'deserved to win' after Turin derby victory
Show more
Football
Portugal mount second-half blitz to punish Poland and seal quarter-final spot
Ligue 1 giants Lyon dealt transfer ban and relegation threat due to financial issues
Updated
Germany's Nagelsmann points out that packed match schedule powers the industry
Forty arrested after tense Nations League clash between France and Israel in Paris
Ranieri reveals he had many offers before coming out of retirement for Roma job
Dominant Japan dismiss Indonesia to move one step closer to World Cup berth
Updated
Amorim feeling 'very relaxed' after first week of Manchester United tenure
Ruud van Nistelrooy sends emotional farewell message after leaving Manchester United
Real Madrid reportedly keen on Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star Wirtz
Most Read
Five nations book AFCON finals berths as Ghana are handed a lifeline
All you need to know about the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Late winner reignites China's World Cup dream, Iran and South Korea increase leads
Paraguay break decade-long streak with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Argentina

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings