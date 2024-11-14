Advertisement
  Colombia's Cabal to undergo surgery after ACL injury in blow to Juventus

Colombia's Cabal to undergo surgery after ACL injury in blow to Juventus

Reuters
Lazio's Gustav Isaksen in action with Juventus' Juan Cabal
Lazio's Gustav Isaksen in action with Juventus' Juan CabalReuters /Massimo Pinca
Juventus' Juan Cabal (23) will undergo surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee, the Serie A club said on Thursday as it struggles with an injury crisis in defence.

Cabal was forced to return to Turin after injuring his knee during training with the Colombian team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Ecuador.

He is the second Juventus player to suffer an ACL injury this season after Gleison Bremer, who injured his left knee during their 3-2 Champions League win at RB Leipzig last month.

Cabal has so far made nine appearances across competitions this season.

Juventus are sixth in the Serie A standings and 11th in the Champions League.

FootballSerie AJuan CabalJuventusColombia
