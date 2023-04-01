Juventus closing in on the signing of US international Weah from Ligue 1 side Lille

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Juventus closing in on the signing of US international Weah from Ligue 1 side Lille
Juventus closing in on the signing of US international Weah from Ligue 1 side Lille
Updated
US winger Weah arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move
US winger Weah arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move
Reutuers
United States star Timothy Weah (23) has arrived in Turin, Juventus said on Wednesday, ahead of the player's move to the Serie A club.

Juventus shared pictures and a video of Weah's arrival at the Turin airport this evening on both their website and social media.

Weah, who joined Lille from Paris St Germain in June 2019, will undergo his medical on Thursday, Italian media reported, before signing a deal reported to be worth 12 million euros ($13.10 million) for five seasons.

While he has operated as a defender for Lille, Weah has predominantly played as a winger in his 31 matches for the United States since his debut in 2018.

Weah is the son of former AC Milan and Paris St Germain striker George Weah, who won the World Footballer of the Year and the Ballon d'Or awards in 1995 and is the current Liberia President.

Timothy Weah was born in New York and was eligible to represent France, Jamaica, and Liberia, but he ultimately chose to represent the United States.

He was part of the squad that reached the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Follow all the latest transfer news here.

Mentions
FootballWeah TimothyJuventusLilleParis SGAC MilanTransfer NewsSerie A
Related Articles
Milan secure Champions League football with critical win over ailing Juventus
Massimiliano Allegri says his future at Juve to be decided after season
Milan have one eye on Juventus verdict as top-four push enters final stages
Show more
Football
Tottenham confirm James Maddison signing from relegated Leicester City
Euro U21 Group D roundup: France remain unbeaten with Switzerland through, Italy stunned
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern test Spurs with Kane offer, West Ham accept Arsenal Rice bid
Updated
Spalletti reportedly turns down 60 million euros from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal
Arsenal sign Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea on long-term contract
Updated
Miked-up Mourinho handed 10-day Serie A suspension for referee criticism
Liverpool 'exploring' move for RB Leipzig's Szoboszlai after meeting player's camp
Euro U21 Group C roundup: England breeze past Germany, Israel join them in quarter-finals
Mendy joins former teammates in Saudi Arabia as Chelsea's mass exodus continues
Updated
US women's national team to receive Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for equal pay fight
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern test Spurs with Kane offer, West Ham accept Arsenal Rice bid
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Mateo Kovacic joins Man City from Chelsea on four-year-deal