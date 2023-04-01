Juventus midfielder Arthur moves to Fiorentina on a season-long loan

Arthur has had a difficult past year
Arthur has had a difficult past year
Reuters
Fiorentina have signed Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo (26) from Juventus on a season-long loan, the Serie A clubs announced on Saturday. The deal includes an option to purchase the player at a later date for €20 million.

Arthur recently returned to Juve after a season-long loan spell at Liverpool, where he made just one substitute appearance, totalling 13 minutes across the entire campaign as he struggled with fitness. 

He signed for Juventus from Barcelona in the summer of 2020, but after playing regularly in his first two seasons there, he fell out of favour and was forced to train alone before moving to England for a year. 

Having accumulated 22 Brazil caps, the last of which came over a year ago, he was part of the national team's triumph at the 2019 Copa America.

Fiorentina finished in the eighth position in Serie A last season and experienced defeats in the Coppa Italia and The Europa Conference League finals.

