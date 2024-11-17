Advertisement
Neymar reportedly closing in on move back to boyhood club Santos

Josh Donaldson
Neymar, right, in action for Al Hilal
Neymar, right, in action for Al HilalAA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia
After a nightmare spell at Al Hilal, which has been plagued by injuries, Neymar Jr (32) could be set for a shock move back to Santos - the club where he made his name as a teenager.

The former PSG and Barcelona forward, according to prominent journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, has agreed a deal to return home despite having a contract with Saudi club Al Hilal until June 2025.

His current club are working on a deal to terminate the rest of his deal, so he can go back to Santos, with the club wanting to announce him after they clinch the Serie B championship, having been relegated after the 2023 season. This could be as early as Sunday night when they could win the league title with a win over Clube de Regatas Brasil (CRB).

Neymar made his senior debut with Santos back in 2009, where he made an instant impact scoring in his second game. 

He would go on to make 176 appearances in the white-and-black stripes of Santos, scoring 101 goals.

In 2013, he made his move to Barcelona for 88.8 million euros. There, he teamed up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to create the iconic 'MSN' trifecta that would lead the Catalan side to back-to-back league titles.

A move to PSG followed before his eventual transfer over to Saudi Arabia. With Al Hilal, the Brazilian has made just seven appearances in two seasons, as an ACL injury has hampered him throughout his time there.

FootballNeymar da Silva Santos JuniorSantosBarcelonaPSGAl HilalSerie ASaudi Professional League
