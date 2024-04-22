Relegation-threatened Udinese sack manager Cioffi and appoint Cannavaro

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Relegation-threatened Udinese sack manager Cioffi and appoint Cannavaro
Relegation-threatened Udinese sack manager Cioffi and appoint Cannavaro
Updated
Cioffi took over Udinese in October
Cioffi took over Udinese in October
Reuters
Udinese have appointed former Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro (50) as manager for the rest of the season after sacking Gabriele Cioffi (48) on Monday, with the Serie A club in danger of relegation.

Cannavaro has coached several sides in China plus Serie B team Benevento and takes over from Cioffi, who was given the job in October with the club 18th in the standings.

Udinese have lost three of their last four matches and now sit 17th, level on 28 points with third-bottom Frosinone, who are in the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand.

"Fabio Cannavaro is the new Udinese coach... who will lead the team until the end of the season. He has signed a contract until 30 June 2024," the club said in a statement.

"Cannavaro will be accompanied by his brother Paolo as assistant coach and Francesco Troise as technical collaborator."

The remaining 18 minutes of Udinese's April 14th home game with AS Roma, which was suspended with the score at 1-1 after visiting defender Evan Ndicka collapsed on the pitch, has been scheduled for April 25th.

Mentions
FootballSerie ACioffi GabrieleCannavaro FabioUdinese
Related Articles
Coppola stars with late cameo as Verona earn vital win against relegation rivals Udinese
Roma's Evan Ndicka discharged from hospital after collapsing on the pitch
Roma's Evan Ndicka in 'good spirits' after collapsing on the pitch
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Inter look to wrap up title in Milan derby on massive Monday in Italy
Updated
Arsenal boosted by win but Chelsea will be tough opponents, says Arteta
Ex-Manchester United boss Mourinho says he didn't get the same support as Ten Hag
Barcelona chief wants El Clasico replay if Yamal 'ghost goal' call was wrong
Is Levis Opiyo to blame for AFC Leopards’ Mashemeji derby defeat to Gor Mahia?
EXCLUSIVE: Sunshine Stars’ Sunday Abe downplays relegation talk after Enyimba draw
Ill Palmer struggling to face Arsenal, says Chelsea manager Pochettino
Nottingham Forest criticised for statement on refereeing after Everton defeat
Manchester City players on two-day chill-out, says Guardiola ahead of Brighton clash
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter look to wrap up title in Milan derby on massive Monday in Italy
Hossein Vafaei says 'smelly' Crucible can learn from China
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler
Paixao scores decisive goal as Feyenoord win twice halted Dutch Cup final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings