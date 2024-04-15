Roma's Evan Ndicka in 'good spirits' after collapsing on the pitch

The match between Roma and Udinese was abandoned
Reuters
AS Roma's defender Evan Ndicka (24) is feeling better after he collapsed on the pitch in the second half of their match at Udinese and was carried off on a stretcher with the game later abandoned, the Serie A club said on Sunday.

The score was 1-1 when the Ivory Coast central defender fell backwards onto the pitch 18 minutes from time.

Ndicka was conscious but clearly in pain, rubbing his chest with his right hand as the medical team rushed towards him.

He was then carried off, giving a thumbs-up gesture.

"Following the on-field medical emergency involving Evan Ndicka, the match between Udinese and Roma has been suspended," Roma said on social media platform X.

"The player is conscious and has been taken to hospital for further checks."

After a lengthy delay, the match was suspended and the players left the field, with the game later abandoned.

Italian media reported that the tests carried out on Ndicka at the hospital ruled out a heart attack. Roma later said the defender will remain in hospital for further evaluation.

"The squad went to visit Ndicka at the hospital. Evan is feeling better and is in good spirits," the club said on X.

"He will remain in the hospital for further observations. Forza Evan!"

