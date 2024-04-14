Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapses on pitch with Udinese match suspended

Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapses on pitch with Udinese match suspended
Evan Ndicka is taken from the field on a stretcher
AFP
AS Roma defender Evan Ndicka (24) collapsed on the field in the second half of their Serie A match at Udinese on Sunday and had to be taken off on a stretcher, with the match suspended.

The score was 1-1 when the Ivory Coast centre-back fell backwards onto the pitch 18 minutes from time.

Ndicka was conscious but clearly in pain, rubbing his chest with his right hand as the medical team rushed towards him.

He was then carried off, giving a thumbs-up gesture.

"Following the on-field medical emergency involving Evan Ndicka, the match between Udinese and Roma has been suspended," Roma said on social media platform X.

"The player is conscious and has been taken to hospital for further checks."

After a lengthy delay, the match was suspended and the players left the field, with the game later abandoned.

Italian media reported that the tests carried out on Ndicka at the hospital ruled out a heart attack. He will spend the night in hospital for observation.

