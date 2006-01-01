Advertisement
  4. Roma appoint Ivan Juric as new manager after sacking Danielle De Rossi

Roma appoint Ivan Juric as new manager after sacking Danielle De Rossi

Juric was previously at Torino
Juric was previously at TorinoČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Fabrizio Andrea Bertani / Profimedia
AS Roma have appointed former Torino manager Ivan Juric to replace Daniele De Rossi who was sacked earlier on Wednesday following a winless run in their first four Serie A matches of the season.

The Croatian coach has signed a contract until June next year and Italian media reported that the deal might be extended if Roma qualified for the Champions League this season.

The 49-year-old Juric stepped down at the end of last season after three years in charge at Torino, who consistently finished mid-table during his time with them. He is Roma's third coach in the span of eight months.

Juric started his coaching career in 2011, as an assistant to Gian Piero Gasperini at Inter Milan and Palermo. He later had a three-year stint as head coach at Genoa and Hellas Verona.

His new club, who conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at Genoa at the weekend, host leaders Udinese on Sunday.

