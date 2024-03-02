Roma score four as they romp to victory in Monza and keep European push alive

Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring Roma's third goal
Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring Roma's third goal
AFP
Roma extended their all-time unbeaten record against Monza to four matches thanks to a 4-1 away-day success at the Stadio Brianteo.

With only runaway league-leaders Inter Milan finding the back of the net on more occasions (16) in Serie A since Daniele De Rossi's appointment in mid-January, Roma unsurprisingly began the contest confidently, as Michele Di Gregorio pushed Lorenzo Pellegrini’s effort from distance around the post.

In response, Milan Duric came within inches of opening his goalscoring account this season, as he glanced a header beyond Mile Svilar but not the left-hand post.

The deadlock appeared to have been broken at the other end in the 18th minute, but VAR came to Monza’s rescue, with Bryan Cristante’s effort eventually disallowed following the discovery of an offside in the build-up.

Despite being denied earlier in the half, nothing could stop Roma from finally celebrating the game’s opening goal eight minutes before half time when captain Pellegrini, leading by example, slotted a low strike into the far corner.

Matters quickly went from bad to worse for Monza as Romelu Lukaku doubled the visitors’ lead four minutes later with a devastating finish from Paulo Dybala’s delicious delivery.

With it all to do in the second half in front of their fervorous Biancorossi support, Monza reappeared insistent on salvaging something from the game as Duric and Andrea Carboni flashed efforts wide of the mark.

However, the match was put to bed in sensational fashion shortly after the hour mark courtesy of the in-form Dybala who, fresh from his hat-trick against Torino last week - curled an exquisite free-kick past Di Gregorio.

Leandro Paredes fired home a fourth from the penalty spot following a foul by Warren Bondo with fewer than 10 minutes remaining, before Carboni netted a late Goal of the Season contender for Monza, unleashing a thunderous effort from distance that flew into the top corner.

Key match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

The comprehensive victory sees Roma move to within one point of the final Champions League qualification position - currently occupied by this season’s surprise package, Bologna.

Meanwhile, Monza's dreams of making a first-ever appearance in Europe are still alive, but they will need to bounce back immediately against Genoa in their next outing.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Paulo Dybala (Roma)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAS RomaMonza
