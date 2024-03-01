Football Tracker: Barcelona drop points, Napoli stun Juve & Porto smash Benfica

It's that time of the week when the football comes flooding in and this is the place to catch the biggest news and results. We had a bumper Saturday and the drama only continued on Sunday with the main event being the Manchester derby.

Sunday, March 3rd

23:26 CET - Fans of Portuguese football will know that no love is lost between FC Porto and Benfica. And it was Porto that grabbed the bragging rights in the derby this evening with an emphatic 5-0 win over their opponents from Lisbon. The win brings Porto back into the title conversation but Sporting are still on top of the pile with a game in hand.

Portugal's top five Flashscore

23:03 CET - Barcelona have not only missed out on a golden chance to gain points on their rivals by drawing 0-0 with Athletic Bilbao, they have lost Pedri and Frankie De Jong to injury. A bad day for Xavi's side.

Barcelona - Athletic Bilbao match stats StatsPerform

22:39 CET - There was an entertaining end to things in Naples with first Juventus levelling through Federico Chiesa in the 81st minute before Giacomo Raspadori stole the lead back for Napoli just minutes later. The match ended 2-1 to the hosts, a huge blow to Juve's title hopes. Inter could go 15 points clear at the top of Serie A tomorrow. Read a full report here.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Over in Ligue 1, Lens have smashed Lyon 3-0 to end the weekend’s action in France.

All the weekend's scores from Ligue 1 Flashscore

21:53 CET - Over in Bilbao, there's nothing to separate Athletic and Barcelona yet - it's still 0-0. The major talking point so far has been Barca losing both Pedri and Frenkie de Jong to injuries in the opening 45. Not what they needed at all.

21:32 CET - At half time in Naples, Napoli lead Juventus 1-0 thanks to a goal from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia just before the break.

In Lyon’s late match in Ligue 1, it is 1-0 to visitors Lens as the players head into the sheds, also thanks to a strike late in the half.

20:25 CET - Girona have missed a huge chance to close the gap on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid by losing 1-0 away at Mallorca. The Catalan side have now lost three out of their last four league matches. Barcelona will leapfrog them into second if they can win later at Athletic.

Key match stats Flashscore

20:10 CET - The football is not over for the weekend. In fact, we have some big matches to come. In LaLiga at 21:00 CET, Barcelona face the tricky task of a trip to Athletic Bilbao. Don’t forget, Barca are still in the title hunt (just) but Athletic are coming off a big win over Atletico in the cup.

In Serie A, meanwhile, Juventus go to out-of-sorts Napoli hoping to keep pace with runaway leaders Inter. That’s from 20:45 CET. At the same time, Lyon host Lens in Ligue 1.

Athletic vs Barca head-to-head Flashscore

19:48 CET - Bologna have picked up a huge win away at Atalanta, coming from behind to win 2-1 and move four points clear in fourth, five ahead of today's opponents.

Joshua Zirkzee celebrates Profimedia

19:28 CET - The final Bundesliga match of the weekend has ended Hoffenheim 2-1 Werder Bremen, moving the home side up to seventh with the visitors one place behind.

19:10 CET - In the Turkish Super Lig, leaders Galatasaray have made it nine wins in a row with a narrow 1-0 victory over bitter Istanbul rivals Besiktas. Despite Gala’s incredible form, Fenerbahce are just two points behind them and both sides have lost only once in the league all season. Some title race!

The top five in Turkey Flashscore

19:03 CET - Over in Spain, Girona will be looking to cut Real Madrid's lead at the top of LaLiga to just four points with a win in Mallorca. Follow that match here.

18:45 CET - As the dust settles in Manchester, our attention turns to the evening action across Europe. There is a game of huge importance in Serie A at the halfway stage as top-four contenders Atalanta lead Bologna 1-0 at the break.

18:31 CET - Manchester United may have had the lead for a large spell of the Manchester derby but given the recent history between the two sides it almost felt inevitable that the blue side of Manchester would come out on top and so they did.

Manchester City - United match stats Flashscore

Phil Foden was the star and the match-winner as he scored two big goals to continue his world-class season. Erling Haaland would add a late third after a shocking error from Sofyan Amrabat.

Phil Foden match stats StatsPerform

18:22 CET - He had to score at some point, didn't he? Erling Haaland is a goal machine and he is not going to miss two golden chances in any game. A costly error from Sofyan Amrabat after brief hope from the fourth official when he put up eight minutes of added time. Game, set and match.

18:16 CET - Atletico Madrid survived a late scare to beat Real Betis and keep their hopes of finishing in the top four very much alive.

Atletico Madrid - Real Betis match stats StatsPerform

18:12 CET - The man of the moment, the magician that is Phil Foden scores for the hosts as they come from behind to lead! Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United.

17:48 CET - And just like that it is 1-1! Another England star in Phil Foden steps up in a big way with an incredible strike.

17:23 CET - Bayer Leverkusen are a side on a mission and it is becoming increasingly difficult to see them not lifting the Bundesliga in May. They beat FC Koln 2-0.

Bayer Leverkusen - FC Koln match stats StatsPerform

17:21 CET - And that is the last moment of note in the first half. I still don't think anyone can believe Haaland didn't put that one away. 1-0 United at the break thanks to a special moment from Marcus Rashford just days after he reminded everyone how much United means to him in a heartfelt blog post.

17:15 CET - Erling Haaland has just missed one of the most glaring chances of this Premier League season. Everyone inside the stadium and everyone watching at home will be in shock about that. All he had to do was side-foot the ball into the back of an empty net after a Phil Foden knockdown. Staggering.

17:04 CET - Manchester United might have the lead thanks to a stunning Marcus Rashford strike but it is City with all the chances at the moment and they are getting closer to an equaliser. Andre Onana might just be having the best game of his United career so far.

16:31 CET - Whilst our focus is about to turn to Manchester, we have a big result to bring you from the Netherlands as run-away league leaders PSV fought back from 2-1 down to draw 2-2 with title rivals Feyenoord.

16:30 CET - The wait is over, the Manchester derby is here!

16:18 CET - It is half time in Germany and run away league leaders Bayer Leverkusen are on course to move beyond the horizon as a Jeremie Frimpong goal gives them a 1-0 lead at the break against the 10-men of FC Koln.

16:05 CET - One goal in each half was enough for Bournemouth to beat relegation-threatened Burnley and all but secure their safety. A prime example of effective counter-attacking football from the away side.

Burnley - Bournemouth match stats Flashscore

15:30 CET - It is almost Manchester derby time... in just one hour's time the noisy neighbours of Manchester City will take on local rivals Manchester United in one of the Premier League's biggest clashes and in just a few hours time bragging rights will be decided in a city that lives and breathes football.

The big news coming from the teamsheets is that Kevin De Bruyne starts for the home side and Jonny Evans is included in United's fragile-looking team.

Manchester City - United lineups Flashscore

15:00 CET - In the opening Ligue 1 match of the day, Toulouse have beaten Nice 2-1. The Riviera side have now not won in their last five league matches after an impressive start to the campaign.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

14:30 CET - Verona have got themselves a vital three points in the battle to avoid relegation from Serie A after beating Sassuolo 1-0.

There is plenty more to come today from Italy's top flight as you can see in the fixtures below.

Serie A results and fixtures Flashscore

14:10 CET - Bayer Leverkusen broke the record for the most consecutive Bundesliga matches unbeaten in February and that, amongst other things, is why Xabi Alonso was our Data-driven Manager of the Month.

Bayer are back in action today, away at local rivals FC Koln, kicking off at 15:30 CET.

13:25 CET - The first Premier League match of the day sees relegation-threatened Burnley host Bournemouth. Make no bones about it - Burnley have to win matches like this if they are going to have any chance of staying up.

Starting lineups Flashscore

13:05 CET - Saturday evening ended with one hell of a match in Valencia where LaLiga leaders Real Madrid came back to snatch a 2-2 draw thanks to a Vinicius Jr double.

But Los Blancos were furious they didn’t get all three points after the referee called time seconds before Jude Bellingham headed home what would have been a last-gasp winner. It was bizarre, to say the least. Catch up on the highlights below.

12:57 CET CET - More Sunday lunchtime goodness is coming up in France with Toulouse hosting Nice imminently. At 14:00 CET, the day's LaLiga action gets underway with Villarreal taking on Granada.

12:15 CET - We are getting to that stage of the season where matches matter more! Verona, Sassuolo and Cagliari are all stuck on 20 points in Serie A and there’s a good chance that only one of the three will stay up.

The former two battle it out today in what can only be described as a relegation six-pointer. Kick-off is at 12:30 CET - follow the match here.

Serie A's bottom five Flashscore

10:12 CET - Good morning and happy derby day! The Manchester derby is today's standout clash, but just one of many potential thrillers, with heavyweight sides clashing in Italy, Spain, Turkey, Portugal and the Netherlands, and Bayer Leverkusen also in action.

First on the agenda are Toulouse vs Nice and Verona vs Sassuolo, both of which will begin in less than three hours.