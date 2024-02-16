Football Tracker: Manchester United win, Bayern stunned while Milan lose thriller

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Football Tracker: Manchester United win, Bayern stunned while Milan lose thriller
Football Tracker: Manchester United win, Bayern stunned while Milan lose thriller
Updated
Harry Kane reacts during Bayern's loss to Bochum
Harry Kane reacts during Bayern's loss to Bochum
AFP, Flashscore
The final day of the weekend sees the world's biggest teams take to the field in England, Germany, Italy and Spain with Manchester United, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Real Madrid among those in action.

Sunday, February 18th

23:22 CET - It’s been a packed weekend of football and full of drama but the standout result has to be Bayern’s shock loss to Bochum in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians seem all at sea at the moment but the club insists they are standing by coach Thomas Tuchel… for now.

22:56 CET - In a not-so-inspiring end to the weekend in LaLiga, Real Betis and Alaves have played out a goalless draw in Seville. Read about the match here.

Full LaLiga standings
Flashscore

22:53 CET - 10-man Milan came back from a 2-0 deficit at half time away to Monza and looked to have snatched a last-gasp point only to concede a third in the 90th minute and a fourth in the dying moments. A win would have seen Milan leapfrog Juventus into second place.

Read all about the dramatic match here.

Key match stats
StatsPerform

22:38 CET - 10-man Brest have snatched a 1-0 win against underperforming Marseille in the final Ligue 1 match of the weekend. You can read about the match here.

Weekend results in Ligue 1
Flashscore

21:42 CET - At half time in the last Serie A clash of the weekend, Monza are leading Milan 2-0 thanks to two goals just before the break to stun the side looking to move into second place.

Over in France, it's still goalless between Brest and Marseille.

It's also goalless in Seville in the LaLiga match between Real Betis and Alaves after 40 minutes.

21:20 CET - After today’s shock loss to Bochum, the pressure is piling on Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel. How much longer will the board give him?

20:40 CET - The final match of the evening in Spain is Real Betis against Alaves. With Real Sociedad winning, Betis know they need three points in order to return to 6th in LaLiga.

Check out the match preview here.

20:35 CET - A last-gasp Mikel Merino goal has won it for Real Sociedad against 10-men Mallorca. It is a big win for a Sociedad side chashing European football and a blow to Mallorca who were so close to a valuable point in their relegation battle. 

Read more about the dramatic win here.

Mallorca - Real Sociedad match stats
Flashscore

20:30 CET - We are just five 15 minutes away from kick-off in France as high-flying Brest take on underperforming Marseille in Ligue 1.

Read the match preview here.

20:11 CET - Next up in Italy AC Milan travel to Monza knowing that a win will move them into second place in Serie A after Juventus' 2-2 draw with Verona at the weekend.

Check out the match preview with Flashscore.

Monza - AC Milan lineups
Flashscore

20:07 CET - Life after Mourinho continues to look like a weight off Roma's shoulders as they eased to their fourth win from their last five matches in Serie A with a comfortable 3-0 win over Frosinone.

Read the match summary here.

Roma - Frosinone match stats
Flashscore

19:48 CET - Is it all over for Bayern Munich in their hopes of claiming the Bundesliga title? Despite taking an early lead, Bochum scored a quickfire double before the break and a Dayot Upamecano red card would bring a penalty and a third goal for the home side. A late Harry Kane goal would make the final few minutes unsettling but Bochum held on to a deserved win. Is manager Thomas Tuchel's job in trouble?

Read the match report here.

Bochum - Bayern match stats
StatsPerform

19:21 CET - Despite failing to convert a number of second-half chances, Manchester United have got the better of Rob Edwards' Luton Town, winning 2-1 and moving within touching distance of Tottenham in fifth place.

Read the match report here

Rasmus Hojlund fires past Luton's keeper to open the scoring
StatsPerform, AFP

19:03 CET - There has been yet another suspension to play in the Bundesliga in the match between Bochum and Bayern Munich and players have temporarily left the pitch.

18:42 CET - Europa League hopefuls Real Sociedad have kicked off away to Mallorca in LaLiga and the home side have taken a shock early lead.

Follow the match live with Flashscore.

18:33 CET - Another drama-packed match has reached the midway point as Bochum came from behind to lead Bayern Munich 2-1. As we have seen throughout this weekend, there was a brief stoppage in play as objects were being thrown onto the pitch in a suspected protest of private investment into the Bundesliga.

Follow the second half here.

Bochum- Bayern match stats
StatsPerform

18:22 CET - A crazy opening 15 minutes at Kenilworth Road saw a quickfire Rasmus Hojlund double followed by a Carlton Morris reply for Luton. The game would calm down after that and although Luton knocked on the door for an equaliser, it is 2-1 to Manchester United at the break.

Follow the second half live here with audio commentary.

18:06 CET - The two sides bottom of LaLiga Granada and Almeria have drawn 1-1 in this afternoon's encounter. 

Read the match report here.

17:50 CET - A thrilling encounter in the Bundesliga which ebbed and flowed right until the final whistle has finished Freiburg 3-3 Eintracht Frankfurt.

Freiburg - Frankfurt match stats
StatsPerform

17:25 CET - We are less than an hour away from kick-off in Serie A as Frosinone host a Roma side revitalised since the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Read the match preview here.

17:13 CET - In the first of two matches in England today, Brighton have thrashed 10-men Sheffield United 5-0 to remind everyone that under De Zerbi they are a dangerous side. 

Read the match report here.

Sheffield United - Brighton lineups
StatsPerform

17:01 CET - Three matches have finished in Ligue 1. The standout result was Toulouse beating Champions League-chasing Monaco 2-1 away from home. 

Elsewhere:

Montpellier 3-0 Metz 

Rennes 3-1 Clermont 1

16:52 CET - In England, newly promoted Luton Town hosts Manchester United who finally seem to have a settled lineup. They are unchanged from their starting 11 last weekend at Villa Park. A win will move them to within three points of fifth-place Spurs after their defeat to Wolves yesterday.

Check out the match preview here

Luton - Manchester United lineups
Flashscore

16:37 CET - Thomas Tuchel and his side need a response. Wednesday night's dismal Champions League defeat to Lazio after the humiliating defeat to title rivals Bayer Leverkusen last weekend has left Bayern at rock bottom and in desperate need of a confidence booster. They travel to struggling Bochum in search of three points to move themselves within five points of Xabi Alonso's side. 

Read the match preview here.

Bochum - Bayern lineups
Flashscore

15:59 CET - In what could be a big result in the context of the LaLiga title fight, Real Madrid have been held to a 1-1 draw by city rivals Rayo Vallecano.

Read more here

The match stats
StatsPerform

15:02 CET - Lorient have beaten Strasbourg 3-1 in Ligue 1 with Lorient's Mohamed Bamba (22) becoming the first player in more than 50 years to score in his first four Ligue 1 appearances. 

Read a full match report here.

14:52 CET - At half time, Real and Rayo are level at 1-1 in an entertaining Madrid derby.

Follow the second half here.

14:45 CET - There’s plenty to look forward to in the next hour. At 15:00 CET, the first Premier League match of the day kicks off between relegation-threatened Sheffield United and Brighton.

Over on the continent, Empoli face Fiorentina in Serie A while Monaco take on Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The day’s Bundesliga action gets underway at 15:30 CET with an exciting encounter between Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

14:28 CET - Bologna have come back from conceding an early goal to beat Lazio 2-1 in the opening game of the day in Serie A in Rome. Thiago Motta's side continue to impress as the top five in the league break away from the rest of the pack.

Key match stats
StatsPerform

13:26 CET - An entertaining half of football between Lazio and Bologna has ended 1-1, with the hosts taking the lead before being pegged back. 

13:10 CET - There’s a mini Madrid derby to look forward to this afternoon with LaLiga leaders Real Madrid making the short trip to Rayo Vallecano. Still no Jude Bellingham for Los Blancos today but they have plenty of other talent on show, don't you worry about that.

See the starting lineups below and follow the match with our live audio commentary from 14:00 CET.

Starting lineups
Flashscore

13:03 CET - The action is underway in France as well with Strasbourg hosting Lorient. The visitors will be desperate to continue their recent good form and get further from the relegation places and they are already a goal up! 

Follow the match here.

11:55 CET - Here are how the teams will line up for Lazio vs Bologna, which kicks over in just over 30 minutes. 

The starting XIs
Flashscore

09:26 CET - The day is starting in style, with the teams sitting fifth and seventh in Serie A going head to head as Bologna travel to Lazio for a clash that will kick off in three hours. 

09:07 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's football! We'll keep you up to date with all the goings-on in all of the big matches, which include:

Lazio vs Bologna

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid 

Luton vs Manchester United

Bochum vs Bayern Munich 

Monza vs AC Milan

Mentions
FootballFootball TrackerMerino Zazon MikelReal SociedadMallorcaBetisAlaves
Related Articles
Football Tracker: Yamal scores late equaliser for Barcelona against Granada
Football Tracker: Lyon and Inter win, Atletico score last-minute equaliser in Madrid derby
Football Tracker: D.R. Congo send Egypt home after dramatic clash, Atletico beat Valencia
Show more
Football
Former sporting director Voller 'can't imagine' Alonso leaving Leverkusen in the summer
Monza score dramatic late winner despite impressive 10-man AC Milan comeback
Bayern Munich coach Tuchel to stay in charge next week despite third loss, says CEO
Hojlund no longer a poor man's Haaland as the Dane finds his feet in Premier League
Bayern Munich stunned by mid-table Bochum as wheels come off Bundesliga title defence
Early Hojlund double sees Manchester United edge past spirited Luton Town
Arteta says five-star display at Burnley proof of Arsenal's 'confidence'
Luton captain Lockyer has not ruled out a return to playing following cardiac arrest
Adingra bags brace as Brighton brush aside 10-man Sheffield United
Most Read
Haaland's frustration spills over after bad day at the office against Chelsea
Football Tracker: Manchester United win, Bayern stunned while Milan lose thriller
Terzic calls for a quick solution to Bundesliga fan protests following disruptions
Carlos Alcaraz admits he is 'far from true level' after Buenos Aires exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings