Bayern Munich coach Tuchel to stay in charge next week despite third loss, says CEO

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayern Munich coach Tuchel to stay in charge next week despite third loss, says CEO
Bayern Munich coach Tuchel to stay in charge next week despite third loss, says CEO
Tuchel on the bench during the game at Bochum
Tuchel on the bench during the game at Bochum
AFP
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel (50) will remain in his position for next week's Bundesliga game despite Sunday's shock 3-2 loss at Bochum in the side's third straight defeat across all competitions, club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

"Of course," Dreesen told reporters when asked whether Tuchel would be in charge for next Saturday's game against RB Leipzig.

"I am not a fan of monstrous coach-backing statements," he said.

"They usually run out after a week. But this (the coach's future) is not an issue we are dealing with at the moment.

"We have to focus on our next matches," he said.

The Bavarians are out of the German Cup, are second in the league, eight points off the top, and lost their Champions League round-of-16 first leg at Lazio 1-0 on Wednesday.

They went in front against Bochum but conceded twice late in the first half after the game was interrupted by fans who threw tennis balls to protest against a planned foreign investment in the Bundesliga.

"That interruption threw us off our rhythm. Today it was a win of mentality over quality," Dreesen said.

For Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka, the current run feels like a bad film.

"It feels like a horror movie that is not ending. Everything is going against us at the moment."

"We can again sit here and say we started well. But now you feel stupid to limit yourself to half an hour. In the end, we tried everything, so you can't blame us."

Bayern in the standings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballBundesligaGoretzka LeonBayern MunichBochum
Related Articles
'Hungry' Bayern Munich turn focus to Lazio after Leverkusen league humbling
Bayern face bogey side Gladbach with Leverkusen in their sights
Bayern's Kimmich and Goretzka doubtful for last league game of the year
Show more
Football
Former sporting director Voller 'can't imagine' Alonso leaving Leverkusen in the summer
Monza score dramatic late winner despite impressive 10-man AC Milan comeback
Football Tracker: Manchester United win, Bayern stunned while Milan lose thriller
Updated
Hojlund no longer a poor man's Haaland as the Dane finds his feet in Premier League
Bayern Munich stunned by mid-table Bochum as wheels come off Bundesliga title defence
Early Hojlund double sees Manchester United edge past spirited Luton Town
Arteta says five-star display at Burnley proof of Arsenal's 'confidence'
Luton captain Lockyer has not ruled out a return to playing following cardiac arrest
Adingra bags brace as Brighton brush aside 10-man Sheffield United
Most Read
Haaland's frustration spills over after bad day at the office against Chelsea
Football Tracker: Manchester United win, Bayern stunned while Milan lose thriller
Terzic calls for a quick solution to Bundesliga fan protests following disruptions
Carlos Alcaraz admits he is 'far from true level' after Buenos Aires exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings