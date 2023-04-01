Bayern's Kimmich and Goretzka doubtful for last league game of the year

Bayern's Kimmich and Goretzka doubtful for last league game of the year
Reuters
Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich (28) and Leon Goretzka (28) are unlikely to be fit in time for Wednesday's final Bundesliga game of the year at VfL Wolfsburg, having struggled with the flu in recent days, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday.

Bayern have a string of absences and the pair had also missed their 3-0 win over VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

"We hope that no other player is added on the list. With Leon and Joshua it is an hourly update at the moment," Tuchel told a press conference.

"We hope they can make it but it will be tight. We are flying out tomorrow morning. It will be very tight."

The Bavarians, who face Lazio in the Champions League last 16 in February, are currently in second place in the Bundesliga with a game in hand and four points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen who have 39.

Leverkusen host VfL Bochum on Wednesday.

The league will break after Wednesday's matches and will resume on January 12th.

Tuchel said the team needed to finish the game with a win to keep close to Leverkusen.

"Stuttgart had a special style of play and Wolfsburg have a different one," Tuchel said.

"We will see what challenges the game at Wolfsburg will bring and hopefully we have answers to them."

Follow the Bundesliga on Flashscore.

