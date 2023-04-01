Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy face off as Bayern host surprise package Stuttgart

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy face off as Bayern host surprise package Stuttgart
Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy face off as Bayern host surprise package Stuttgart
Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane has 18 goals in 13 games this season
Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane has 18 goals in 13 games this season
AFP
Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich face a tough task to bounce back from last weekend's humbling at Eintracht Frankfurt when they host surprise title challengers Stuttgart on Sunday.

The meeting with third-placed Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena will pit two of Europe's form strikers against each other in Bayern's Harry Kane and the visitors' Serhou Guirassy.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern slipped four points behind early leaders Bayer Leverkusen, albeit with a game in hand, after their 5-1 thrashing by Frankfurt, with Stuttgart just one point further adrift and hoping to leapfrog their opponents in the table.

Kane has been a revelation for the Bavarian giants since joining in the summer from Tottenham, with 18 goals in 13 league matches.

Guirassy sits just behind the England captain with 16 goals from 12 Bundesliga appearances this term, already the 27-year-old's best tally for a single season less than half the way through the campaign.

The Guinean boasts an even better goals-per-minute ratio than Kane, having scored a goal every 55 minutes, compared to the Bayern striker's every 63 minutes.

Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy has scored 16 Bundesliga goals
Flashscore

Guirassy's superb form has been key to Stuttgart's stunning turnaround under coach Sebastian Hoeness.

Hoeness, who coached Bayern's reserve team to a third-division title and is the nephew of former Bayern president Uli, took over Stuttgart in April, with the club sitting dead last and on course for relegation.

But a run of just two defeats in their final 12 games of last season in all competitions saw Hoeness take Stuttgart to the German Cup semi-finals and stay in the top flight with a two-legged relegation play-off victory over Hamburg.

The five-time German champions have gone from strength to strength under Hoeness this term, winning 13 of 17 matches.

They stayed in touch with the leaders thanks to a 1-1 draw with Leverkusen last Sunday.

Only Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have also taken points off Xabi Alonso's unbeaten Leverkusen this season.

Bundesliga table
Flashscore

Bayern on the other hand equalled their worst loss in the league this century, although Kingsley Coman scored to help them bounce back with a 1-0 Champions League win at Manchester United on Tuesday.

France winger Coman injured his thigh, though, joining Serge Gnabry and Noussair Mazraoui on the sidelines.

Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt remains a doubt for Sunday but returned to training on Thursday.

"They (Stuttgart) have got momentum, they're a very good team who are growing together nicely under a top manager," said Bayern captain Manuel Neuer.

"They're a very serious opponent."

Elsewhere this weekend, Leverkusen take on Frankfurt on Sunday, after fifth-placed Dortmund visit Augsburg and fourth-placed RB Leipzig host Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Player to watch: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens(Borussia Dortmund)

Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has developed a habit of scoring crucial goals
AFP

English teenager Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is in top form, a bright spark in an inconsistent Dortmund side.

Having overcome early-season injuries to string a run of several matches together, the 19-year-old has become one of Dortmund's key creative players alongside Julian Brandt.

Bynoe-Gittens won some rare praise from compatriot Jude Bellingham, who backed his former Dortmund teammate to follow in his footsteps and win the Golden Boy award for the world's best young player.

"He has faith in me and believes in me to do better for myself," Bynoe-Gittens told the Bundesliga website.

Key stats

Five: Dortmund have conceded five penalties this season - a league-high.

14: Leverkusen's Victor Boniface has more goals and assists than any other player for the league leaders, with eight and six respectively.

Six: Unbeaten Leverkusen have dropped just six of a possible 42 points this season.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaGuirassy SerhouKane HarryBynoe-Gittens JamieBayern MunichVfB StuttgartBayer LeverkusenDortmundEintracht FrankfurtAugsburgHoffenheimRB Leipzig
Related Articles
Leaders Leverkusen out to stretch Bundesliga winning run against Dortmund
Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race
'Even easier to play with Kane than I thought' says Bayern's Musiala
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Chiesa gives Juve lead at Genoa, Spurs and Forest level
Updated
Unai Emery warns surging Aston Villa to ignore Premier League title talk
Urawa Red Diamonds beat Leon at Club World Cup to set up Man City semi-final
Everton to stay at Goodison Park for 2024/25 before new stadium move
Transfer News LIVE: Donny Van De Beek to Frankfut 'here we go', Endrick arrives in Madrid
Updated
Cameroon's Bryan Mbeumo to miss Africa Cup of Nations after ankle surgery
Arteta warns of pressure on managers as he draws line under FA charge
Erik ten Hag says he is not concerned about job despite mounting pressure
Who's Missing: Erling Haaland doubtful for Manchester City against Crystal Palace
Most Read
The Rise of Ajax: After hitting rock-bottom, the Dutch club have found an unlikely saviour
Who's Missing: Erling Haaland doubtful for Manchester City against Crystal Palace
UCL Team of the Group Stage: Bellingham the best as veterans make up core of defence
Steve Cooper vows to hold his nerve amid Nottingham Forest's dip in form

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings