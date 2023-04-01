Leaders Leverkusen out to stretch Bundesliga winning run against Dortmund

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Leaders Leverkusen out to stretch Bundesliga winning run against Dortmund
Leaders Leverkusen out to stretch Bundesliga winning run against Dortmund
Bayer became the first club in Bundesliga history to score at least twice in each of their first 12 matches in a season
Bayer became the first club in Bundesliga history to score at least twice in each of their first 12 matches in a season
Reuters
League leaders Bayer Leverkusen will look to extend their eight-game winning run in the Bundesliga when they host Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, eyeing a club record that will keep them in the title race's driving seat.

Xabi Alonso's unbeaten team have been impressive this season, having won 11 of their 12 league games so far and equalled the club record of eight consecutive league victories with an exciting brand of attacking football.

Last week's 3-0 win at Werder Bremen also meant Leverkusen became the first club in Bundesliga history to score at least twice in each of their first 12 matches in a season.

Led by new transfers Alejandro Grimaldo and Victor Boniface, who have each seven goals in the league, Leverkusen have quickly emerged as title contenders.

Full standings
Flashscore

A win over Dortmund would not only keep them in top spot for at least another week but would put a serious dent in the Ruhr valley club's own title hopes, with the team currently in fourth place on 24 points, 10 behind Leverkusen.

Dortmund, however, are fresh from their 3-1 win at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday that secured their spot in the knockout stage with a group match to spare.

But they have been shaky in the Bundesliga with just one win from their last four matches.

"Leverkusen will be the toughest task there is in Germany at the moment," said Dortmund defender Mats Hummels. "We have to hold our own."

Full round of fixtures
Flashscore

Bayern Munich, in second place two points behind Leverkusen, have an equally tricky task against Union Berlin even though they are themselves also unbeaten so far in the Bundesliga.

The Berliners snapped a nine-game losing run in the league last week with a draw against Augsburg and have also kept their hopes of a Europa League spot alive with a 1-1 draw at Braga in the Champions League on Wednesday.

What is almost certain is that Bayern will score, having done so in their last 63 consecutive home matches in the league having matched the club record set 49 years ago. Victory would also put them provisionally into top spot.

Third-placed VfB Stuttgart, on 27 points, host Werder Bremen, while RB Leipzig, in fifth on 23, take on Heidenheim on Saturday.

Check out all the weekend's Bundesliga fixtures here.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayer LeverkusenDortmundWerder BremenBayern MunichUnion BerlinAugsburgHeidenheimRB LeipzigVfB Stuttgart
Related Articles
Keeper Neuer eyes return as unbeaten Bayern Munich face strugglers Mainz
Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race
Borussia Dortmund's Hummels recalled in Nagelsmann's first Germany squad
Show more
Football
Napoli look to get Serie A title defence back on track against leaders Inter
Earps to captain England in Bright's absence for Nations League, says boss Wiegman
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Updated
Slovakia manager Francesco Calzona hopes to avoid Italy in Euro 2024 draw
Euro 2024: The 21 teams that have already secured their spot in Germany
UCL Team of the Week: Bellingham shines yet again as Jesus finally returns to form
England rise to third in FIFA rankings as they target top spot, Argentina number one
Why Fatawu Issahaku should skip the AFCON and focus on his Leicester City future
Emma Hayes' arrival perfect timing for Olympics, says USWNT striker Rodman
Most Read
Welcome back to 'Hell': Manchester United braced for Galatasaray cauldron
Manchester United let two-goal lead slip at Galatasaray, PSV stun 10-man Sevilla
VAR official from PSG's controversial draw with Newcastle stood down
Quick-fire Arsenal thrash Lens to reach last 16 as group winners, PSV edge Sevilla

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings