Bayern Munich ease past Stuttgart as relentless Harry Kane bags brace

A brace from Harry Kane helped Bayern Munich on their way to a 3-0 win over Stuttgart, earning a 69th Bundesliga victory over the side they have defeated in the league more than any other.

Atakan Karazor’s sloppy pass and poor goalkeeping from Alexander Nübel combined to offer Bayern a gift just two minutes into their final home match before Christmas. It was gratefully received as Leroy Sané latched onto Thomas Müller’s ball to tee up Kane for a simple finish.

Kane celebrates opening the scoring Profimedia

Die Schwaben seemed to have played a role in their own downfall again in the 25th minute as Josha Vagnoman conceded a free-kick when he grabbed the ball having thought he was fouled. Kim Min-jae rose to meet the ensuing delivery but his headed goal was ruled out due to a marginal offside call.

Despite holding plenty of possession in the first half, Stuttgart were still given further warnings. Sané embarked on a blistering counter and hit a strike that was tipped wide by Nübel, then saw a free-kick effort dealt with by the goalkeeper.

The winger’s best opportunity of the half came when Müller was released by Kane and squared the ball to him, although he slid the ball marginally wide. Müller then became the second Bayern player to have a goal ruled out in the half’s final moments, as he was caught offside when Kim played the ball forward to him.

Vagnoman conceded another free-kick when he brought down Alphonso Davies and there was no reprieve on this occasion, as Kim headed Aleksandar Pavlović’s delivery back to Kane for the striker to head home his 20th Bundesliga goal.

Sebastian Hoeneß responded with a triple change, but nobody could stop Kim in the box as the centre-back’s header bounced in off Anthony Rouault to give the hosts extra breathing space.

Match stats Statsperform

Maximilian Mittelstädt’s block denied Kane a possible hat-trick goal, but Bayern still comfortably made an immediate recovery from their joint-heaviest Bundesliga loss since 2000, remaining four points behind table-topping Bayer Leverkusen with a game in hand.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, got results against Die Werkself and Borussia Dortmund in a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions but couldn’t extend it at the Allianz Arena.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich)

See a summary of the match