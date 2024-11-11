Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Serie A strugglers Lecce appoint Marco Giampaolo as new manager

Serie A strugglers Lecce appoint Marco Giampaolo as new manager

Reuters
Marco Giampaolo during his tenure at Sampdoria
Marco Giampaolo during his tenure at SampdoriaReuters / Jennifer Lorenzini
Lecce have named Marco Giampaolo (57) as their new coach on a deal until the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Monday after they parted ways with Luca Gotti last weekend.

Lecce sacked Gotti on Saturday after a poor run of results left them languishing in the relegation zone.

"The coach has signed an agreement until June 30th, 2025, with automatic renewal in the event of reaching safety," Lecce said in a statement.

Former AC Milan coach Giampaolo was most recently in charge of Sampdoria in 2022.

Lecce drew with Empoli on Friday night - check out the report now.

Mentions
FootballSerie ALecce
