Sportiello injury leaves Milan with keeper crisis ahead of important Juve game

Sportiello injury leaves Milan with keeper crisis ahead of important Juve game
AC Milan's Marco Sportiello applauds fans
Reuters
AC Milan's reserve keeper Marco Sportiello (31) has suffered a calf injury, the Serie A leaders said on Thursday, with first-choice Mike Maignan (28) already suspended for Sunday's Juventus home clash.

Maignan was shown a red card in Milan's last game, a 1-0 win at Genoa which saw their French forward Olivier Giroud perform heroics after taking over in goal during stoppage time. With Maignan suspended, Sportiello is expected to take his place.

Milan top Serie A on 21 points, with Juve third on 17.

Sportiello joined on a free transfer in June and debuted in last month's 0-0 Champions League draw at home to Newcastle United, replacing the injured Maignan for the last nine minutes.

He then started the next two league games, with Maignan recovering from injury, but is now injured himself.

"Marco Sportiello has suffered an injury of the medial twin of the left calf," Milan said.

"The keeper will have to observe a rest period of 10 days, after which the evolution will be evaluated with a new MRI."

Milan manager Stefano Pioli will now likely call on Antonio Mirante (40) who has not started a game since joining the club in October 2021.

In two years at Milan Mirante's only competitive appearance came on the final day of last season as a substitute for Maignan in the 89th minute of a 3-1 win over Hellas Verona.

The last time Mirante started a game dates back to his time at AS Roma. In May 2021 he played the full match in Roma's Europa League semi-final, second leg against Manchester United.

If Mirante starts on Sunday then Lapo Nava (19) will get a place on the bench for the third time this season.

