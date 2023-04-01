Mauro Icardi nets twice as Galatasaray clinch 23rd Turkish league title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Super Lig
  4. Mauro Icardi nets twice as Galatasaray clinch 23rd Turkish league title
Mauro Icardi nets twice as Galatasaray clinch 23rd Turkish league title
Updated
Mauro Icardi celebrates in the rain as his side clinched the title
Mauro Icardi celebrates in the rain as his side clinched the title
Profimedia
Turkish giants Galatasaray claimed their 23rd league title on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Ankaragucu in their penultimate match of the season, with a double from Mauro Icardi and further goals from Baris Alper Yilmaz and Sergio Oliveira.

It was the first time the Istanbul club have claimed the league title since the 2018-19 season.

Icardi gave Galatasaray the lead in the seventh minute but Ankaragucu striker Milson levelled nine minutes later, before Icardi restored their advantage five minutes before half time.

Galatasaray's Yilmaz scored in the 73rd minute and Sergio Oliveira sealed the win in 78th.

The victory lifted Galatasaray onto 82 points, five points ahead of their second-placed rivals Fenerbahce.

Fans of the club paraded through the streets of Istanbul in cars, sounding horns and waving flags in Galatasaray's red and yellow colours.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are set to play against each other in their final match of the season on Sunday.

"It's quite an emotional moment for me, unbelievably great happiness. I would like to thank the great Galatasaray fans, and my players. Hopefully, we will complete the league by winning the derby match next week," Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk told broadcaster BeIN Sports.

The race for the championship had intensified in recent weeks, with Galatasaray in consistently impressive form throughout the season.

Led by Argentinian forward Icardi and Belgian Dries Mertens (36), the team thrilled fans with their attacking prowess and defensive solidity.

The other of the big three Istanbul clubs, Besiktas, are third on 74 points, while last season's champions, Trabzonspor, are in fifth place after Tuesday's games.

Two Superlig clubs, Hatayspor and Gaziantep, withdrew from this year's championship as a result of the devastation caused by earthquakes in southern Turkey in February in which more than 50,000 people died.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballGalatasarayIcardi MauroAnkaragucuOliveira SergioYilmaz BarisFenerbahceSuper LigMertens Dries
Related Articles
Fenerbahce's Akaydin denies spitting on opponent during league game
Andrea Pirlo leaves job as Karagumruk coach
Barcelona slim favourites for Champions League but Wolfsburg have history on their side
Show more
Football
Pep Guardiola named Manager of the Year by LMA and Premier League
Manchester United striker Anthony Martial out of FA Cup final through hamstring injury
Dutch forward Quincy Promes prosecuted for drug trafficking
Roma must fight history to beat favourites Sevilla, says Mourinho
Coventry condemn racist abuse of Dabo after Championship playoff final loss
Europa League kings Sevilla target seventh title against Mourinho's Roma
Juventus reaches settlement in salary case with no further point deductions
Updated
No rest for Pochettino as Chelsea face crucial summer
Transfer News LIVE: Summer speculation begins as football season finishes
Luton captain Lockyer remains in hospital after Wembley collapse
Updated
Most Read
Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, says Ten Hag
Juventus reaches settlement in salary case with no further point deductions
Tennis Tracker: Hanfmann wins five-hour epic as Medvedev shocked by Seyboth Wild
Luton Town celebrate Premier League promotion with victory parade