Patrick Kluivert appointed the new manager of Turkish side Adana Demirspor

Former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert has been appointed manager of Turkish side Adana Demirspor on a two-year contract, the Super Lig club announced on Friday.

Kluivert has previously coached Curacao and was part of the Netherlands coaching staff under Louis van Gaal from 2012 to 2014.

He also served as Clarence Seedorf's assistant manager at Cameroon from 2018 to 2019 and was the academy director at Barcelona for two years after that.

He enjoyed success in his playing career, winning the Champions League with Ajax in 1995 and LaLiga with Barcelona in 1999. He hung up his boots in 2008.

Adana finished fourth in the top tier last season.