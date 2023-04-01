Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler says he won't forgive Ankaragucu club chief for attack

Halil Umut Meler was attacked by Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca
Halil Umut Meler was attacked by Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca
Reuters
Referee Halil Umut Meler said he will not forgive Turkish club Ankaragucu's president Faruk Koca for punching him in the face at the end of a Super Lig match last week.

The Turkish Football Federation's (TFF) disciplinary board imposed a permanent ban on Koca, who entered the field and hit Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th-minute equaliser at Ankaragucu's Eryaman Stadium.

Meler was then kicked in the head as he lay on the pitch.

Koca was arrested a day after the incident, with Meler telling police that the official had threatened to kill him.

"No, I did not forgive (Koca), I will not forgive," Meler told Turkish news daily Hurriyet.

"The person who did this punched me, I collapsed and fell to the ground. But the actual kicking while I was on the ground will be something I will never forget for the rest of my life.

"That's why, in conscience, I will never forgive. I will not forgive in any way, I will never forgive those who did it or those who provoked it."

Turkey's top soccer league resumed play on Tuesday following a one-week suspension.

Mentions
Super Lig
