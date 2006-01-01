Advertisement
  4. Partizan fans vandalise dressing room, injure coach after loss to Crvena Zvezda

Partizan fans during the match
Partizan fans during the matchČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Partizan Belgrade fans vandalised their team's dressing room and left their head coach Aleksandar Stanojevic (50) with a head injury after a 4-0 loss to rivals Crvena Zvezda in Serbia on Monday.

Crvena Zvezda have won the last three editions of the Belgrade derby and Monday's victory was the biggest since 1998 when they won by the same score.

"Disgruntled fans broke the glass, it's unpleasant. I came with band-aids to the press conference, but there's no reason to make a theatre," Stanojevic told reporters.

"There was nothing more, no fight, no physical conflict. It's no drama."

Stanojevic said the loss was the worst of his career.

"I apologise to every Partizan fan, I apologise for the way we lost the game," he said.

"I take responsibility and this is mine, the worst defeat in my career. It's my fault how we lost the game... it's a shame for all of us. And for me, the biggest."

Mentions
FootballAleksandar StanojevicPartizanCrvena zvezdaRed StarSuper Liga
