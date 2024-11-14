Advertisement
  Anthony Gordon never considered pulling out of England squad despite hip injury

Anthony Gordon never considered pulling out of England squad despite hip injury

Reuters
Gordon speaks to the press
Gordon speaks to the pressPaul Childs / Reuters
Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon (23) said the prospect of pulling out of the England squad ahead of their Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland was out of the question, despite his hip injury.

England play Greece away on Thursday followed by Ireland three days later at Wembley, but nine players - including Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold - have pulled out of interim boss Lee Carsley's squad due to injuries.

On Wednesday, captain Harry Kane criticised the withdrawals, saying that country must always come before club football.

Gordon was substituted with a hip issue during Newcastle's 3-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Asked about pulling out of international duty, the 23-year-old told British media on Wednesday: "No, that wasn't a possibility.

"I came here to get assessed and see how it is and the staff here thought they could help me with the injury. And they have done that, to be fair. They've done an excellent job because I've been training straight away.

"It's gone to a certain extent, now. It's an injury I had a couple of weeks ago and it stayed with me a little bit, but there was no chance I would not come here."

England, who are seeking promotion to League A, are second in their group B2 with nine points after losing to Greece at home. Leaders Greece have won all four games so far.

Anthony Gordon England Newcastle Utd
Iga Swiatek's opening match at Billie Jean King Cup postponed due to weather alert

