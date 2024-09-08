Croatia survive scare to overcome Scotland in Nations League encounter

Andrej Kramaric (33) headed Croatia to a sixth victory in seven previous UEFA Nations League group encounters following a 2-1 success over Scotland at a sold-out Stadion Maksimir.

Looking for just a second win in 15 (D4, L9), Scotland began brightly in the Croatian capital with Andy Robertson sending an audacious shot from a distance wide of the mark after seven minutes.

Against the backdrop of bagpipes from the 2,000-strong Tartan Army, the visitors continued to impress against the 2022/23 Nations League finalists as Billy Gilmour’s effort forced Dominik Livakovic into his first save of the match.

In response, Kramaric – who is two caps away from a century - eventually registered Croatia’s first shot on target of the contest shortly after the half-hour mark as Craig Gordon produced a smart save.

However, Steve Clarke’s side needed no time at all after the hosts’ first sniff of goal, deservedly breaking the deadlock in the 33rd minute.

A poor piece of defending from Luka Sucic allowed Ryan Christie to expertly finish from a difficult angle despite the best efforts of Duje Caleta-Car on the line.

Nonetheless, Scotland’s lead lasted less than three minutes as Igor Matanovic celebrated his first-ever goal for Croatia by sublimely firing Ivan Perisic’s cross into the far corner of the net past Gordon.

Croatia's defender Duje Caleta-Car fights for the ball with Scotland's forward Lyndon Dykes Damir Sencar / AFP

In stark contrast to how the contest began in Zagreb, Croatia flew out of the blocks for the start of the second half as goalscorer Matanovic and Luka Modric - on the scoresheet in the last head-to-head victory at UEFA Euro 2020 – were denied within the space of two minutes by Gordon.

The Croatia captain then flashed an effort inches wide of the post as the hosts continued the push to regain their lead.

That goal eventually arrived in the 70th minute as Kramaric arrived in the right place at the right time to head home the rebound after Gordon could only redirect Borna Sosa’s fierce effort into the path of the Hoffenheim striker.

Croatia ultimately saw out the win to claim three points and close in on leaders Portugal, who lead the group on GD, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Scotland stay at the foot of the standings, with the Tartan Army needing to beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. at Hampden Park on Tuesday to stand any chance of qualifying for the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Key match stats Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luka Modric (Croatia)

See all the match stats here.