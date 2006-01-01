French federation reveals Aurelien Tchouameni to captain France against Israel

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni (24) will captain France for their Nations League game against Israel on Thursday in the absence of Kylian Mbappe (25), the French federation said on Wednesday.

His Real Madrid team mate Mbappe, the usual captain, is skipping the Nations League games against Israel and Belgium.

Tchouameni was one of the favourites with full-back Jules Kounde and keeper Mike Maignan.

Mbappe, who joined Real as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain during the close season, has faced criticism in France for not taking part in the double header in Budapest and Brussels while being fit to play for the Spanish club.

After Israel, France, second in Group A2, will take on Belgium on Monday.