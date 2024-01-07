Advertisement
  Kevin De Bruyne to continue in Belgian colours as Nations League squad announced

Kevin De Bruyne was named in the squad
Kevin De Bruyne (33) was included in Belgium’s squad for next week’s Nations League matches but Romelu Lukaku (31) was omitted after asking for time off to concentrate on getting fit after his move to Napoli, coach Domenico Tedesco announced on Friday.

There had been much speculation about the international future of De Bruyne, who had complained about a potentially exhausting season with multiple commitments ahead for both his club Manchester City and the Belgian side.

But Tedesco, while omitting several regulars to open the way for younger players, said De Bruyne was essential to his plans to bring on a younger generation during the six matches of Nations League Group A2 between September and November.

Belgium start against Israel on September 6th, in a match that has been moved from Brussels to Debrecen in Hungary because of security concerns, and face France in Lyon three days later.

We have these six months now till we start the qualification for the World Cup to try something. We can bring in fresh players to test a little bit, see how they’re going to perform and to give them the stage,” Tedesco said at a press conference.

Future

As a result, Yannick Carrasco, Leonardo Trossard and Axel Witsel have been dropped after the coach called them to explain his plans but he said they might yet be called up again in the future.

We know their qualities so we can try others now. But Kevin (De Bruyne) is an exception. Kevin is our captain and I think that around Kevin we can let grow these young players,” the coach added.

Lukaku, whose move from Chelsea to Napoli was finalised on Thursday, had asked for time off to work on his fitness but was expected back later in the year, the coach added.

There was a first call-up for 18-year-old Julien Duranville from Borussia Dortmund while central defender Jan Vertonghen has retired from international football and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is refusing to play under Tedesco.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Al Qadsiah), Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting Lisbon), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Koni De Winter (Genoa), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Lille), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Julien Duranville (Borussia Dortmund), Arne Engels (FC Augsburg), Orel Mangala (Olympique Lyonnais), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Arthur Vermeeren (RB Leipzig)

Forwards: Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig).

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueKevin De BruyneRomelu LukakuBelgiumFranceIsrael
Football
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Toney nearing Al Ahli move, Chelsea closing in on Sancho
Updated
Southampton secure goalkeeper Ramsdale from Arsenal on four-year contract
Fantasy Premier League: Looking for some cheap and reliable options
Manchester United face tricky Europa League run with clash against Mourinho's Fenerbahce
Updated
Vincent Kompany urges Bayern to cut out errors ahead of Freiburg clash
Eddie Howe believes Newcastle success will take longer after transfer angst
Jurrien Timber back in Netherlands squad and twin brother also called up
Liverpool's Slot says hard-working Chiesa unlikely to feature against Manchester United
The most expensive and spectacular transfers this summer
