Lukaku returns for Belgium in desperate bid to make Nations League quarter-finals

Reuters
Romelu Lukaku in action during EURO 2024
Romelu Lukaku in action during EURO 2024Reuters / Lee Smith
Belgium have recalled top scorer Romelu Lukaku (31) to their 23-man squad for their last two Nations League group matches against Italy and Israel as they make a last-ditch effort to reach the quarter-finals, coach Domenico Tedesco (39) said on Friday.

Lukaku was left out of the squad for their opening four Nations League matches over the last two months. In September it was because of his impending move to Napoli and last month Tedesco said his absence was because he was not yet fit although in a subsequent interview, Lukaku said he was not mentally ready.

Yet Tedesco said at a press conference on Friday that Lukaku was eager to return for the matches against Italy in Brussels next Thursday and away to Israel in Budapest, Hungary on November 17th.

“He had no hesitation to return. He is one of the best strikers in world football. He doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody any more. His qualities are key for us and he’s also important off the pitch. He’s a natural leader and is very good helping the young players,” the coach said.

Lukaku last played for Belgium at the European Championship in Germany. He has a record 85 goals in 119 caps and will boost their chances against Italy, where Belgium must win to keep alive their slim hopes of progressing in the competition.

Belgium will again do without captain Kevin De Bruyne after he had previously requested to be left out of the squad for the last two series of Nations League matches and injury rules out Youri Tielemans, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Koni De Winter.

“Tielemans might play for his club this weekend but he has a knee injury that is getting worse and he will take time after to try and sort it out,” Tedesco added.

There are returns for Bundesliga-based defender Ameen Al-Dakhil and Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia and a first call-up for 19-year-old Club Brugge left back Joaquin Seys.

Belgium are third in Group A2, six points behind leaders Italy and five adrift of second-placed France. They must win their last two games and hope other results go their way if they are to advance to next March's quarter-finals.

Belgium squad

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Al Qadsiah), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Maarten Vandevoordt (RB Leipzig)

Defenders: Ameen Al-Dakhil (Stuttgart), Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting Lisbon), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Matte Smets (Racing Genk), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Arne Engels (Celtic), Romeo Lavia (Chelsea), Orel Mangala (Everton), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Malick Fofana (Olympique Lyonnais), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal).

