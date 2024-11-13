Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes helps unwell passenger during flight

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes helps unwell passenger during flight

Reuters
Fernandes is set to play for Portugal on Friday evening
Fernandes is set to play for Portugal on Friday eveningAction Images via Reuters / Lee Smith
Bruno Fernandes (30) has been praised by fellow passengers after the Manchester United player came to the aid of a man who collapsed during a flight to Lisbon on Monday.

Fernandes, who scored one goal and created two more in United's 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Sunday, was travelling to Portugal to join the squad for their Nations League matches against Poland and Croatia.

Susanna Lawson, a passenger on the flight, told UK outlet Business Cloud that she heard a shout for assistance after Fernandes had gone to the toilet at the rear of the plane.

"Bruno was holding a gentleman who looked like he was passing out. I don't know if he lost consciousness or not," Lawson said.

"There was a spare seat at the back which Bruno helped the gentleman to sit down on. He stayed at the back with them and made sure he was OK."

Portugal host Poland on Friday before travelling to face Croatia on November 18.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueBruno FernandesManchester UnitedPortugal
Related Articles
Premier League Player of the Week: Fernandes firing once more for Man Utd
Robert Lewandowski to miss Poland's game with Scotland due to injury
Man United captain Bruno Fernandes says he apologised to Erik ten Hag after sacking
Show more
Football
New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley hails Chris Wood's remarkable run of form
Dates and venues known for 2026 women's Asian Cup in Australia, four cities to host
Ranieri flies to London to meet the Friedkins as former Roma boss could return to club
Canada coach Priestman will not return to role in wake of drone scandal
Updated
Argentine justice department launches betting investigation after side field influencer
Barcelona blitz St Poelten by seven goals in Women's Champions League
Lee Carsley kept his promise on calling up Taylor Harwood-Bellis to senior England side
Bayern fined 150,000 euros after fans disrupt Cup game with flares and fireworks
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement
Release clause could see Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres secure move away in January
Ecuador international Angulo dies at 22 after car crash in October

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings