Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. New-look Germany 'hungry and greedy for success,' says striker Fullkrug

New-look Germany 'hungry and greedy for success,' says striker Fullkrug

Updated
Niclas Fullkrug, pictured left, trains with Germany ahead of their match against Hungary on Saturday
Niclas Fullkrug, pictured left, trains with Germany ahead of their match against Hungary on SaturdayFrank Hoermann / Sven Simon / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP
Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug (31) said Wednesday he hoped the retirement of several experienced players could be an advantage for the new-look side.

Germany face Hungary in Duesseldorf on Saturday, having said goodbye to 2014 World Cup winners Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos, while captain Ilkay Gundogan has also retired since the home Euros in the summer.

Joshua Kimmich was named Germany captain on Monday and Fullkrug, who at 31 is now one of the more experienced members of the squad despite making his debut in 2022, said his side would be hungrier.

"We've lost players with an incredible amount of experience and success. As Jo (Kimmich) said yesterday, we've got no more world champions in the team.

"Of course it's a disadvantage, but we want to turn it into an advantage. We want to be a troupe which may be inexperienced but we're hungry, greedy for success."

Fullkrug said a team that had not won anything "wants success just a bit more than a group that has had it".

Fullkrug singled out Mueller's absence, saying Germany was already missing one of the country's best-known characters, both on and off the pitch.

"When he walks into the room he has a real presence. Since he left, of course, it's been a bit quieter," Fullkrug said smiling. "But we still miss him."

The centre-forward has 13 goals from 21 games for Germany, coming off the bench in all but six of those matches.

Fullkrug moved from Borussia Dortmund to Premier League side West Ham United in the summer, having spent his entire career in Germany.

He is yet to score or assist in four games in England, three of which he came from the bench.

"I still need a bit more time to settle in," Fullkrug said, adding that the Premier League was "more physical and dynamic, but less tactical" than the Bundesliga.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueNiclas FullkrugGermanyHungary
Related Articles
Rising star Maatsen must bide his time for first Netherlands cap
Chelsea forward Madueke honoured to be called up to England squad
England's Grealish will get some abuse from Irish fans, Robinson says
Show more
Football
Galatasaray confirm stunning loan signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Former Marseille star Waddle impressed by instant impact of De Zerbi & Greenwood
Ryan Gravenberch hopes Liverpool form wins him spot in Netherlands team
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi explains turning down Liverpool
The Calcio Comment: Fonseca already under pressure at AC Milan thanks to Leao & Theo
Wataru Endo says Japan must focus on positives ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Bayern's Irankunda can survive the hype machine, says Australia manager
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray make historic signing while title challengers cruise
Foden, Palmer and Watkins ruled out of England's Nations League games
Emma Navarro into first major semi-final after Paula Badosa collapse at US Open
Paula Badosa bemoans 'disaster' display in US Open quarter-final defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings