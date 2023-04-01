Rodri ready for Spain duty days after Champions League heroics, Alba relishing return

Reuters

Champions League final hero Rodri (26) is likely to be thrust straight back into action for Spain in the Nations League on Thursday, five days after helping Manchester City complete the treble.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said he had yet to settle on his line-up for the semi-final against Italy in Enschede but hinted that Rodri was a strong candidate for a role in the game.

The midfielder scored the winner for City in the Champions League final against Inter Milan on Saturday but while his teammates have been celebrating, he has joined up with the national squad for the four-nation tournament in Netherlands.

"He cannot be more motivated than after winning a Champions League and being named as the man of the match. He has put Manchester City in the history books. It's, of course, very difficult to win the Champions League," the Spain coach told a press conference on Wednesday.

Rodri is joined in the Spain squad by Aymeric Laporte, who was an unused substitute on Saturday as City completed their sweep of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles.

"Rodri and Laporte are two great professionals and they come prepared to play," De la Fuente said. "They have worked separately from the squad at first and then together with everyone. I have no doubt that if we need them, they will be there for us.”

Rodri, who turns 27 next week, captained Spain for the first time in their last game in March, a surprise defeat in Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The defeat in Glasgow was only the second game in charge for De la Fuente after replacing Luis Enrique.

"Game after game, we will move closer to the style and image we want to see, but I'm really positive about this team. They are improving every day," he said.

"Tomorrow we're playing a semi-final against Italy. It's a huge game. And I'm really sure we're going to be up to the challenge. It’s not often you are in a situation where you are only two matches from a major title," the coach added.

Alba relishing surprise return to squad

Jordi Alba’s (34) career might be at a crossroads after being released by Barcelona but he is relishing his surprise return to the Spain squad for this week’s Nations League finals.

The full back, who has 91 caps, last played for Spain at the World Cup in Qatar and his international career looked at an end after he was left out for new coach Luis de la Fuente’s first two games in charge in March.

"The decision I make about my future will not depend on whether or not I can come to the Spanish team. The coach has seen what I can do and picked me and I see myself capable of continuing for more years. It is always a delight to be here with the national side," Alba told a press conference on Wednesday.

"I value this call-up. I’ve come to help and I'm convinced that things will go well."

Jordi Alba makes a speech at his Barcelona farewell event Reuters

"What I see is very positive. From within we are very united. It is a very nice tournament to play and hopefully we can win it," Alba added.

Alba skirted questions about his next club destination.

"As you know I don't have a team and I'm not worried about being here without a team. It is a decision that I have to make with my family," he added.

Alba played less than half of Barcelona’s league games this season, leading to the suggestion he was nudged out at the financially-troubled club despite 11 successful seasons which included six La Liga titles and a Champions League victory in 2015.

Spanish media reported he had been approached about a potential move to Major League Soccer to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Alba also been linked with Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

