  4. UEFA rules Romania take 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off controversy

Reuters
Romania's Adrian Sut and Kosovo players walk off the pitch before the end of the match
Romania's Adrian Sut and Kosovo players walk off the pitch before the end of the matchInquam Photos via Reuters / George Calin
Romania have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Kosovo after their Nations League match in Bucharest was abandoned when the visiting team walked off, UEFA said on Wednesday.

The game between Group C2 leaders Romania and second-placed Kosovo was abandoned in stoppage time on Friday after the Kosovo players left the field with the score at 0-0 when they heard pro-Serbia chanting from home fans, which Romania has denied.

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) was fined 128,000 euros following multiple charges, including discriminatory behaviour and improper conduct by the team.

The FRF has also been ordered to close its stadium for the next home match due to racist and discriminatory behaviour by the team's supporters.

The Football Federation of Kosovo will pay a fine of 6,000 euros for the improper conduct of its team.

Check out the summary from the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueKosovoRomania
The top five performers over the international break

