Former Manchester City and Liverpool star Craig Bellamy (45) is finally changing perceptions over his volatile personality after leading Wales to Nations League promotion in his first managerial role.

Bellamy had a well-earned reputation as a troublemaker during a colourful playing career that featured almost as many controversial moments as goals for the forward.

The notorious bad-boy was alleged by then Liverpool team-mate John Arne Riise to have attacked him with a golf club in his hotel room during a drunken row at a training camp in Portugal in 2007.

Bellamy celebrated a goal against Barcelona at the Camp Nou just days later by swinging an imaginary golf club.

He has also battled depression and admitted to having a drinking problem that started when he was just 12.

Hit with an 18-month driving ban for being over the legal alcohol limit in 2019 and forced to apologise for any offence caused during his time as a Cardiff academy coach, Bellamy did not appear to have calmed down after hanging up his boots.

An internal investigation into claims of bullying found "a number of significant concerns" about Bellamy's actions, forcing him to admit he needed to improve his coaching methods, although he was not subject to disciplinary proceedings.

Against that combustible backdrop, it was a significant gamble when the Welsh Football Association hired Bellamy to replace the sacked Robert Page in July.

He had worked as Vincent Kompany's assistant coach at Anderlecht and Burnley after retiring in 2014, but the Wales job represented his first taste of being a boss.

A fiercely patriotic Welshman who won 78 caps and skippered the national team for three years, some feared Bellamy's passion for his country could provide a trigger for the more untamed side of his personality.

But Bellamy has made an impressively smooth transition into senior management.

'I am not a lunatic'

Wales were at rock bottom when Bellamy took over after dismal friendly results against Gibraltar and Slovakia prompted Page's dismissal.

Claiming the job was his "ultimate dream", Bellamy quickly proved he could handle the pressure of restoring Welsh pride.

Calm and tactically astute in team meetings, Bellamy has encouraged a more progressive style of play that has allowed Wales to flourish.

He has been equally assured in front of the media, establishing a positive attitude in stark contrast to his combative playing persona.

Most importantly, Bellamy has delivered results, enjoying a six-game unbeaten run, featuring three wins and three draws, that ranks as the best start by a Wales manager.

Bellamy's dream start climaxed on Tuesday as Wales recovered from conceding an early goal to beat Iceland 4-1 in Cardiff.

Turkey's defeat in Montenegro saw Wales leapfrog them to finish on top of Nations League Group B4.

Promotion to League A is a boost to Wales' 2026 World Cup qualification hopes as it should give them at least a place in the play-offs for that tournament.

Well aware of the sceptical public view of his character, Bellamy conceded it was pleasing to change perceptions.

"I probably feel it was important to show people I am not a lunatic. I'm quite sane," he said.

"People thought I was going to be running on the pitch and pushing the ref and stuff, getting sent off.

"I probably felt more pushed into management to show I am not like that. People used to bring temperament up. 'Oh yeah, but his temperament.' I was like: 'Really?' Now you get to see this side of me."

Bellamy expects his temperament to be tested more when Wales start their World Cup qualifying campaign in March.

But the boss is confident his new-found maturity will help navigate the flash-points that might have been destructive in the past.

"You get nowhere being that way. You'll see me even calmer and kinder, when it goes wrong," he said.

"I'm not naive enough to know those moments aren't coming. I know that and I have to stay calm with that."