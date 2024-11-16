Advertisement
  4. Chelsea go top of WSL with dominant win over title rivals Manchester City

Reuters
Guro Reiten celebrates goal
Guro Reiten celebrates goal Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Chelsea went top of the Women's Super League with a 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday as Mayra Ramirez (25) and Guro Reiten (30) netted second-half goals to move them past their visitors in the standings.

Chelsea's seventh straight league win puts them on 21 points, two ahead of second-placed City, with a game in hand, with Brighton three points further back in third.

There was plenty of bite to the game as Chelsea seemed content to allow their visitors to have the majority of the possession, but both sides cancelled each other out as they struggled to get shots on target.

Ramirez finally broke the deadlock in the 75th minute, appearing to nudge City defender Alanna Kennedy to get on to Maika Hamano's pass before running at goal, cutting inside Alex Greenwood and slotting the ball past Ayaka Yamashita.

Blues winger Guro Reiten sealed the win four minutes later as City failed to clear her corner and the ball made its way back to her on the right side of the penalty area, and the Norwegian curled it beautifully inside the far post to make it 2-0.

Earlier in the afternoon, Arsenal continued their recent resurgence with a resounding 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur to move up to fourth in the table, while Fran Kirby's 82nd-minute goal gave Brighton a 3-2 win over West Ham United.

