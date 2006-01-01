Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Mentally 'stronger' Awer Mabil back in Socceroos frame for World Cup qualifiers

Australia's Awer Mabil celebrates during the 2022 World Cup
A successful switch to Swiss football has rejuvenated Awer Mabil (28) and given the former South Sudanese refugee hope of cementing a regular spot in Australia's attack after a spell in the wilderness.

Graham Arnold included the winger in his squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bahrain and Indonesia on the strength of his form for Grasshoppers.

Though popular in the dressing room and boasting nine goals from his 33 Socceroos appearances, Mabil battled through a confidence-sapping stint at Spanish club Cadiz in 2022-23 where he barely played before being loaned off to Sparta Prague.

His scant minutes on the pitch made it hard for Arnold to select him, with his last Socceroos match coming against England nearly a year ago.

"It's been a learning couple of years," Mabil told reporters on the Gold Coast on Tuesday.

"I will not look at the last couple years as something that I will change but more like something that I use as a motivation to continue to enjoy the process, the hard and the good times.

"Mentally, I'm more strong. Also I've learned to enjoy the process. That's been the biggest thing."

African players have become a welcome cohort in Australian soccer over the past decade, with Mabil, who was born in a refugee camp in Kenya, among the most accomplished.

A new generation spearheaded by Tanzania-born Nestory Irankunda, an 18-year-old winger at Bayern Munich, is now making its mark.

Mabil and Irankunda recently caught up during a pre-season club match in Europe and both could take the field for Australia against Bahrain in the Gold Coast on Thursday.

Australian fans are excited by Irankunda's promise but Mabil said the teenager needed time and space to grow.

"He will make mistakes, but we just have to be there to give him a hand. We just have to allow him to be himself and continue to express his talent," he said.

"He’s my little brother, so I try to give him the best advice that I can.

"I said to (him): 'Look around you, you’ve got everything here. You're training with some of the best players in the world, so put your head down, just work hard and try to pick their brains.

"'Everybody your age would do anything in the world to be in your shoes'."

Awer Mabil, Nestory Irankunda, World Championship, Australia
