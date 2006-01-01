Advertisement
  4. Solbakken set to step down as Norway boss after 2026 World Cup campaign

Solbakken on the touchline for Norway
Solbakken on the touchline for NorwayAction Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
Norway coach Stale Solbakken (56) has said he will likely step down when his contract expires after the 2026 World Cup campaign.

The 56-year-old former Norway midfielder took over in 2020 but despite having feared striker Erling Haaland in his team, who kick off their Nations League B campaign away to Kazakhstan on Friday, they failed to qualify for Euro 2024.

"I'll take this qualification now and then there's a high probability that I'll do something else after that regardless," he told reporters on Monday, adding he will remain in charge if Norway qualify for the World Cup and step down after the finals.

"While I'm still young and virile, I want to do something else too - I've said no to a number of club jobs that really tempted me, but I'm determined to make one last attempt here, and then I think that's it," he added.

Norway have not played at a World Cup since 1998 in France when Solbakken was part of the squad, and their last appearance in a major finals came at Euro 2000 in Netherlands and Belgium.

In recent years the Norwegians have produced some superb footballers such as Haaland and his Manchester City teammate Oscar Bobb plus Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard, but they have continued to struggle in qualifying.

Solbakken, who previously enjoyed great success as manager of Danish side FC Copenhagen and also had a spell in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers, looks to be headed back to club football.

"I really enjoy being with the boys, but there are far too few (international) matches. The last seven or eight months have been a nightmare with four friendly games, and the last two leading into the boys' summer holidays," he said.

The 2026 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Mentions
FootballStale SolbakkenNorwayWorld Championship
